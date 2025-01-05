Three things we learned from Arsenal’s poor draw at Brighton

BRIGHTON — Arsenal missed a big opportunity to cut Liverpool’s lead atop the Premier League table as Mikel Arteta’s side drew 1-1 at Brighton on Saturday.

Teenager Ethan Nwaneri sent the away fans wild with an early goal but Arsenal need really had control of this game and Joao Pedro’s penalty kick in the second half grabbed the Seagulls a deserved draw.

Heres a look at what we learned from Arsenal’s disappointing draw at Brighton.

Odegaard not starting was crucial to Arsenal’s rhythm

Arsenal have so many injury and illness problems and captain Martin Odegaard being ill and not fit enough to start was a crucial blow. Declan Rice didn’t look comfortable playing in a more advanced role, while Jorginho really struggled in the holding role and Brighton pressed him well and Arsenal couldn’t control the tempo of the game. Odegaard provides forward passes, creativity and driving runs to open up gaps. There was none of that and even after he came on in the second half it was clear he wasn’t at 100 percent.

Joao Pedro one of best players outside the ‘big six’

Brighton know they’re always going to lose their best players to one of the Premier League’s big boys for a huge transfer fee and Joao Pedro seems likely to be the next Seagulls star to move on soon. The way he dragged them back into this game was special. He won the penalty kick and slotted it home and he now has five goals and five assists in 14 Premier League appearances this season. Brighton have missed him when he’s been out injured and he makes their entire attack tick, as well as setting the tone with his tracking back. Minteh, Mitoma and Rutter were all excellent after coming off the bench, but Joao Pedro is the talisman and Brighton’s latest star.

Nwaneri is ready

The way Ethan Nwaneri, still just 17, raced in on goal and took his time to slot home a low finish was special. He is the first-ever Arsenal player to score more than one Premier League goal before the age of 18 and he’s taking it all in his stride. It’s a big ask to replace the injured Bukayo Saka and nobody is going to do that. But Nwaneri is the same profile of winger, makes the same movements as Saka and is a perfect back-up for Arsenal while Saka is out injured. Mikel Arteta took Nwaneri off at half time due to a small injury issue and it was a shame we didn’t get to see more of the teenager. Back-to-back Premier League starts in the space of a few days with a goal and an assist have proved that Nwaneri is ready to feature regularly and he’s taken his chance.