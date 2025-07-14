UEFA Champions League: 2025-26 format, qualifying round fixtures, draw dates, league phase
The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League isn’t just underway, it’s been cooking for a few days.
The first qualifying round has begun in Europe, and familiar names like Malmo, FCSB, and Ludogorets Razgrad playing meaningful games as part of their 2025-25 seasons.
Yes, it’ll still be some time before champions Paris Saint-Germain and their big-named chasers join the fray, but we’re off and running in the race to Budapest.
For all the details of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, read on....
How does UEFA Champions League qualifying work?
Eighty-two teams will participate in the UEFA Champions League beginning with the first qualifying round in early July.
Ten rounds later, two teams will meet to determine the champion of Europe.
Here’s who enters and when:
First qualifying round: Twenty-eight champions from associations 25-27 and 30-55
Second qualifying round: Eight champions from associations 16-24, excluding Russia, plus two champions from associations 28 and 29 enter the champions path. Six runners-up from associations 10-15 begin the league path.
Third qualifying round: Five teams more teams enter the league path.
Playoff round: Four champions from associations 11-14.
League phase: Ten champions from associations 1-10, six runners-up from associations 1-6, five third-placed teams from associations 1-5, four fourth-place teams from associations 1-4, one champion from association 15, two teams from the associations with the highest coefficients from the previous season, and the Europa League champions.
When and where is the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Final?
The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Final will be May 30, 2026 at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
What are the draw dates for the UEFA Champions League?
First qualifying round: June 17
Second qualifying round: June 18
Third qualifying round: July 21
Playoff round: August 4
League phase: August 28
Knockout playoff round: January 30
Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final: February 27
What are the match dates for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?
Qualifying rounds
First qualifying round (two legs): July 8-9 and July 15-16
Second qualifying round (two legs): July 22-23 and July 29-30
Third qualifying round (two legs): August 5-6 and August 12
Playoff round: August 19-20 and August 26-27
League phase
Matchday 1: September 16-18
Matchday 2: September 30-October 1
Matchday 3: October 21-22
Matchday 4: November 4-5
Matchday 5: November 25-26
Matchday 6: December 9-10
Matchday 7: January 20-21
Matchday 8: January 28
Knockout phase
Knockout playoff round: February 17-18, February 24-25
Round of 16: March 10-11, March 17-18
Quarterfinals: April 7-8, April 14-15
Semifinals: April 28-29, May 5-6
Final: May 30 at Puskas Arena in Budapest
Who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League league phase?
Premier League: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur*
Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, AS Monaco
Serie A: Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta, Juventus
La Liga: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund
Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven, Ajax
Primeira Liga: Sporting Lisbon
Belgian Pro League: Union Saint-Gilloise
Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray
Czech First League: Slavia Prague
Super League Greece: Olympiacos
UEFA Champions League league phase qualifying schedule
First qualifying round
Wednesday June 9, 2025
Zalgiris 2-0 Hamrun Spartans
KuPS 1-0 Milsami Orhei
The New Saints 0-0 Shkendija
Iberia 1999 1-3 Malmo
FCI Levadia 0-1 RFS
Drita 1-0 Differdange 03
Vikingur 2-3 Lincoln Red Imps
Egnatia 1-0 Breidablik
Shelbourne 1-0 Linfield
FCSB 3-1 Inter Club d’Escaldes
Virtus 0-2 Zrinjski Mostar
Olimpija Ljubljana 1-1 Kairat
Noah 1-0 Buducnost Podgorica
Ludogorets Razgrad vs Dinamo Minsk
Tuesday June 15, 2025
Champions Path
Match 1: Hamrun Spartans vs Zalgiris
Match 2: Milsami Orhei vs KuPS
March 3: Shkendija vs The New Saints
Match 4: Malmo vs Iberia 1999
Match 5: RFS vs FCI Levadia
Match 6: Differdange 03 vs Drita
Match 7: Lincoln Red Imps vs Vikingur
Match 8: Breidablik vs Egnatia
Match 9: Linfield vs Shelbourne
Match 10: Inter Club d’Escaldes vs FCSB
Match 11: Zrinjski Mostar vs Virtus
Match 12: Kairat vs Olimpija Ljubljana
Match 13: Buducnost Podgorica vs Noah
Match 14: Dinamo MInsk vs Ludogorets Razgrad
Second qualifying round
First legs to be played July 22-23. Second legs July 29-30.
Champions Path
Match 5 winner v Match 4 winner
Match 1 winner vs Dynamo Kiev
Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
Match 7 winner vs Red Star Belgrade
Match 13 winner vs Ferencvaros
Lech Poznan vs Match 8 winner
Copenhagen vs Match 6 winner
Rijeka vs Match 14 winner
Match 3 winner vs Match 10 winner
Slovan Bratislava vs Match 11 winner
Match 9 winner vs Qarabag
Match 2 winner vs Match 12 winner
League Path
Brann vs Red Bull Salzburg
Viktoria Plzen vs Servette
Glasgow Rangers vs Panathinaikos
Third qualifying round
Draw: July 21
First legs to be played August 5-6. Second legs August 12.
Champions Path
Second qualifying round winners
League Path
Winners of second qualifying round plus Benfica, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Fenerbahce, Nice
Playoff round
Draw: August 4
First legs to be played August 19-20. Second legs August 26-27.
Champions Path
Six winners of third qualifying round plus Celtic, Bodo/Glimt, Basel, and Sturm Graz.
League Path
Four winners from the third qualifying round