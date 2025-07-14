UEFA Champions League: 2025-26 format, qualifying round fixtures, draw dates, league phase

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League isn’t just underway, it’s been cooking for a few days.

The first qualifying round has begun in Europe, and familiar names like Malmo, FCSB, and Ludogorets Razgrad playing meaningful games as part of their 2025-25 seasons.

MORE — Chelsea win the 2025-26 Club World Cup

Yes, it’ll still be some time before champions Paris Saint-Germain and their big-named chasers join the fray, but we’re off and running in the race to Budapest.

For all the details of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, read on....

How does UEFA Champions League qualifying work?

Eighty-two teams will participate in the UEFA Champions League beginning with the first qualifying round in early July.

Ten rounds later, two teams will meet to determine the champion of Europe.

Here’s who enters and when:

First qualifying round: Twenty-eight champions from associations 25-27 and 30-55

Second qualifying round: Eight champions from associations 16-24, excluding Russia, plus two champions from associations 28 and 29 enter the champions path. Six runners-up from associations 10-15 begin the league path.

Third qualifying round: Five teams more teams enter the league path.

Playoff round: Four champions from associations 11-14.

League phase: Ten champions from associations 1-10, six runners-up from associations 1-6, five third-placed teams from associations 1-5, four fourth-place teams from associations 1-4, one champion from association 15, two teams from the associations with the highest coefficients from the previous season, and the Europa League champions.

When and where is the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Final?

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Final will be May 30, 2026 at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

What are the draw dates for the UEFA Champions League?

First qualifying round: June 17

Second qualifying round: June 18

Third qualifying round: July 21

Playoff round: August 4

League phase: August 28

Knockout playoff round: January 30

Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final: February 27

What are the match dates for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Qualifying rounds

First qualifying round (two legs): July 8-9 and July 15-16

Second qualifying round (two legs): July 22-23 and July 29-30

Third qualifying round (two legs): August 5-6 and August 12

Playoff round: August 19-20 and August 26-27

League phase

Matchday 1: September 16-18

Matchday 2: September 30-October 1

Matchday 3: October 21-22

Matchday 4: November 4-5

Matchday 5: November 25-26

Matchday 6: December 9-10

Matchday 7: January 20-21

Matchday 8: January 28

Knockout phase

Knockout playoff round: February 17-18, February 24-25

Round of 16: March 10-11, March 17-18

Quarterfinals: April 7-8, April 14-15

Semifinals: April 28-29, May 5-6

Final: May 30 at Puskas Arena in Budapest

Who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League league phase?

Premier League: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur*

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, AS Monaco

Serie A: Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

La Liga: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven, Ajax

Primeira Liga: Sporting Lisbon

Belgian Pro League: Union Saint-Gilloise

Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray

Czech First League: Slavia Prague

Super League Greece: Olympiacos

UEFA Champions League league phase qualifying schedule

First qualifying round

Wednesday June 9, 2025

Zalgiris 2-0 Hamrun Spartans

KuPS 1-0 Milsami Orhei

The New Saints 0-0 Shkendija

Iberia 1999 1-3 Malmo

FCI Levadia 0-1 RFS

Drita 1-0 Differdange 03

Vikingur 2-3 Lincoln Red Imps

Egnatia 1-0 Breidablik

Shelbourne 1-0 Linfield

FCSB 3-1 Inter Club d’Escaldes

Virtus 0-2 Zrinjski Mostar

Olimpija Ljubljana 1-1 Kairat

Noah 1-0 Buducnost Podgorica

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Dinamo Minsk

Tuesday June 15, 2025

Champions Path

Match 1: Hamrun Spartans vs Zalgiris

Match 2: Milsami Orhei vs KuPS

March 3: Shkendija vs The New Saints

Match 4: Malmo vs Iberia 1999

Match 5: RFS vs FCI Levadia

Match 6: Differdange 03 vs Drita

Match 7: Lincoln Red Imps vs Vikingur

Match 8: Breidablik vs Egnatia

Match 9: Linfield vs Shelbourne

Match 10: Inter Club d’Escaldes vs FCSB

Match 11: Zrinjski Mostar vs Virtus

Match 12: Kairat vs Olimpija Ljubljana

Match 13: Buducnost Podgorica vs Noah

Match 14: Dinamo MInsk vs Ludogorets Razgrad

Second qualifying round

First legs to be played July 22-23. Second legs July 29-30.

Champions Path

Match 5 winner v Match 4 winner

Match 1 winner vs Dynamo Kiev

Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Match 7 winner vs Red Star Belgrade

Match 13 winner vs Ferencvaros

Lech Poznan vs Match 8 winner

Copenhagen vs Match 6 winner

Rijeka vs Match 14 winner

Match 3 winner vs Match 10 winner

Slovan Bratislava vs Match 11 winner

Match 9 winner vs Qarabag

Match 2 winner vs Match 12 winner

League Path

Brann vs Red Bull Salzburg

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette

Glasgow Rangers vs Panathinaikos

Third qualifying round

Draw: July 21

First legs to be played August 5-6. Second legs August 12.

Champions Path

Second qualifying round winners

League Path

Winners of second qualifying round plus Benfica, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Fenerbahce, Nice

Playoff round

Draw: August 4

First legs to be played August 19-20. Second legs August 26-27.

Champions Path

Six winners of third qualifying round plus Celtic, Bodo/Glimt, Basel, and Sturm Graz.

League Path

Four winners from the third qualifying round