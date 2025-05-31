Inter Milan vs PSG LIVE: Champions League Final updates, highlights, lineups, analysis
Paris Saint-Germain chase their first European Cup on Saturday when they meet battle-tested Serie A mainstays Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Les Parisiens have had a tremendous season, cruising to the Ligue 1 crown behind a young cast of stars led by manager Luis Enrique.
Inter Milan, meanwhile, came up just short in the scudetto race but would prefer the acclaim that would come from winning the Champions League in their second final over the past three seasons.
We’ll have live updates starting with lineups and then throughout the game, below.
PSG vs Inter Milan live stream info, venue, start time
Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (May 31)
Venue: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany
TV/Streaming: Paramount+
PSG vs Inter Milan live score: 3pm ET kickoff
Champions League Final live updates
Underway!
PSG are in midnight blue and Inter are in yellow. Les Parisiens send the ball into the Inter half immediately in a bid to keep it there.
We’ll crown a champion of Europe in the next few hours!
Paris Saint-Germain lineup
Donnarumma, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Doue, Dembele
Inter Milan lineup
Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez