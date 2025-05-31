Inter Milan vs PSG LIVE: Champions League Final updates, highlights, lineups, analysis

Paris Saint-Germain chase their first European Cup on Saturday when they meet battle-tested Serie A mainstays Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Les Parisiens have had a tremendous season, cruising to the Ligue 1 crown behind a young cast of stars led by manager Luis Enrique.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, came up just short in the scudetto race but would prefer the acclaim that would come from winning the Champions League in their second final over the past three seasons.

We’ll have live updates starting with lineups and then throughout the game, below.

PSG vs Inter Milan live stream info, venue, start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (May 31)

Venue: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

PSG vs Inter Milan live score: 3pm ET kickoff

Champions League Final live updates

Underway!

PSG are in midnight blue and Inter are in yellow. Les Parisiens send the ball into the Inter half immediately in a bid to keep it there.

We’ll crown a champion of Europe in the next few hours!

Paris Saint-Germain lineup

Donnarumma, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Doue, Dembele

Inter Milan lineup

Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez