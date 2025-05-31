PSG vs Inter Milan player ratings — Who starred in Champions League League final?

Desire Doue, Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all scored at least once in PSG’s battering of Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, but they were hardly the only ones to earn rave reviews from first to last whistle.

PSG 5-0 INTER MILAN — Video highlights, recap & analysis

Below are the PSG vs Inter Milan player ratings out of 10, plus analysis, as plenty of stars rose to the occasion…

PSG player ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 7 — How disappointing for Gigi, whose name was being thrown into theoretical Ballon d’Or debates leading up to the final, that he didn’t have to make a single save for 74 minutes after sometimes singlehandedly dragging PSG through the knockout rounds. Just kidding, he deserved the rest.

Achraf Hakimi: 9 — The way that PSG use Hakimi (and Mendes on the left) is just a nightmare to face. He goes central, he gets all the way forward in attack and now he scores goals in Champions League finals. He’s also an incredibly effective presser against the other team’s backline, because of where he is on the field. Hakimi a truly unique player that not every coach in the world would fully grasp how to best utilize, but fortunately Luis Enrique is one of the special few and continues to elevate him even more.

ACHRAF HAKIMI OPENS THE SCORING FOR PSG 💥 pic.twitter.com/6XhdwkegVR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 31, 2025

Marquinhos: 7.5 — Lautaro Martinez, Inter’s second-leading scorer lined up on the left, was a total non-factor with just one touch in PSG’s penalty area and just three passes into the final third. PSG’s press typically puts a ton of strain on their center backs, but it was so successful against Inter that Marquinhos and Pacho spent more time sweeping up than emergency scrambling back toward their own goal.

Willian Pacho: 7 — Always seems to be in the right place at the right time to make a crucial play, and that’s so important for a team that defend as aggressively as PSG do.

Nuno Mendes: 7 — A bit more of a defensive assignment, plus whatever effect he felt from the injury that nearly forced him off midway through the first half, but that was the job and he did it well.

Vitinha: 8 — There are ball-winning defensive midfielders, and there are ball-playing defensive midfielders. What PSG have in Vitinha is the very best of both, and he absolutely ran the show in the final.

Ruben Neves: 7 — Did a ton of the midfield dirty work (as he always does) that allows both Vitinha and Ruiz to operate with more freedom behind and ahead of him. He’s already one of the best in the world at 20 years old.

Fabian Ruiz: 7.5 — Not his most threatening game as an attacker, but a key cog in PSG’s press that completely overwhelmed Inter in midfield and put a stranglehold on this game from the very start.

Desire Doue: 9.5 — Between the ice-cold finish for his second goal, and the slick turn and pass to assist Hakimi for the opener, the 19-year-old already looks a real bargain after signing for $57 million last summer. Side note: France might be pretty good for a while.

DÉSIRÉ DOUÉ DELIVERS A BRACE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 🇫🇷🔥



HE'S ONLY 19 YEARS OLD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mW2CYXbn6C — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 31, 2025

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 7.5 — Deserved his goal for all of the relentless defensive work he did up until that point. One of the best attacking wingers in the world, and he works his socks off without the ball. Anyone noticing a theme yet?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores the fourth and PSG moves closer to their first ever UEFA Champions League 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/UBtlMPPypN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 31, 2025

Ousmane Dembele: 7.5 — A pair of assists in the Champions League final, to cap off the best goal-scoring season of your career (by a mile)? 21 goals in the league, 8 more in Europe. Ballon d’Or?

A slick build-up sets the stage for Désiré Doué to score PSG’s second 😤 pic.twitter.com/Q65SS6EikB — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 31, 2025

Inter Milan player ratings

Yann Sommer: 4 — Sommer didn’t do anything that stood out as a big mistake, but you have to pick the ball out of your net five times in a final and you’re never going to be able to forget it.

Benjamin Pavard: 5 — Kept Kvaratskhelia relatively quiet until he scored in the 73rd minute.

Francesco Acerbi: 4 — Unlucky to deflect PSG’s second goal and wrong-foot Sommer, but all of the backline was hung out to dry far too many times.

Alessandro Bastoni: 4.5 — Couldn’t cope with Doue and Dembele running at him, but then who could?

Denzel Dumfries: 5 — Almost nonexistent in possession (not through fault of his own), which neutralized any and all ball progression by Inter.

Nicolo Barella: 6 — The only one from Inter’s midfield that offered anything in the final third.

Hakan Calhanoglu: 5 — Of all the players in Inter’s team you’d expect to be able to handle a press with the ball at your feet, Calhanoglu wasn’t supposed to be one of the ones to struggle. Without the ball, he’s simply too much of a passenger.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 4.5 — Of all the players in Inter’s team you’d expect to be able to handle a press with the ball at your feet, Mkhitaryan wasn’t supposed to be one of the ones to struggle. Without the ball, he’s simply too much of a passenger.

Federico Dimarco: 4.5 — The one that Hakimi targeted in the press, and a source of so much of what went right for PSG.

Marcus Thuram: 5.5 — Had two of Inter’s best scoring chances and forced one of Donnarumma’s two saves.

Lautaro Martinez: 5 — As stated above, a non-factor.