How to watch Chelsea vs PSG live: Club World Cup Final stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Enzo Maresca looks to put a second Club World Cup in Chelsea’s trophy case when he leads the Blues into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for a Sunday final versus Paris Saint-Germain.
MORE — List of prize money for each FIFA Club World Cup team
Maresca’s club won the Conference League Final and could give him a second Chelsea trophy as well. But UEFA Champions League victors PSG are a bigger ask than Real Betis.
Les Parisiens are at the end of what could turn out to be one of, if not the finest seasons in the sport. They won Ligue 1 by 19 points, steamrolled their way through the Coupe de France after a Round of 64 scare, beat Monaco in the Trophee des Champions and won their first Champions League after digging out of a massive league phase hole.
Luis Enrique has secured his status as a legendary manager in no small part thanks to this tournament, especially after PSG stumped old pal Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid in a blowout semifinal. But his crew will be tested by that of Enzo Maresca’s system, deemed one of the trickier ones on the market.
Can Chelsea secure an upset win?
For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs PSG, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.
How to watch Chelsea vs PSG live, Club World Cup Final stream link and start time
Dates: June 14 until July 13, 2025
How to watch: Stream every game live on DAZN, for free
Chelsea team news, focus
Moises Caicedo is reportedly “winning his battle” to be fit for the final following an ankle injury suffered against Fluminense. Another question is Romeo Lavia, who could be back, while Benoit Badiashile has a small chance to return. Dario Essugo won’t be available to Maresca, who is also without long-term absentee Wesley Fofana.
Paris Saint-Germain team news, focus
Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were sent off in the quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich and will serve the second games of their suspensions on Sunday.
Chelsea’s Club World Cup path
Group stage: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC — Video highlights & recap
Group stage: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea — Video highlights & recap
Group stage: Esperance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea — Video highlights & recap
Last 16: Benfica 1-4 (aet) Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Quarterfinal: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea — Recap, highlights
Semifinal: Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea — Recap, highlights
PSG’s Club World Cup path
Group stage: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atletico Madrid
Group stage: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo
Group stage: Seattle Sounders 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Last 16: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami — Recap, video highlights
Quarterfinal: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich — Recap, highlights
Semifinal: PSG 4-0 Real Madrid — Recap, highlights
Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction
The firepower is there for Chelsea to score but can they limit PSG? The back line is fine but not spectacular, so Maresca’s Blues will have to win a tremendous midfield battle. They can, but will it come at the expense of freedom for their front four? The final should be a fascinating watch, yet it’s so difficult to pick against a PSG side who blanked Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. We will edge right up to that line without crossing it. Chelsea 2-2 (3-4 pens) Paris Saint-Germain