MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2025 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Katerina Siniakova and Sem Verbeek win Wimbledon mixed-doubles title
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250708.jpg
Rory McIlroy: U.S. a better Ryder Cup team with Keegan Bradley playing
MLB: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals
Braves at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 11

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfsmallpelotoncrash_250711.jpg
Nasty Stage 7 crash knocks down multiple riders
nbc_cyc_tdfhillclimb_250711.jpg
Cyclists climb through Stage 7 of Tour de France
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Chelsea vs PSG live: Club World Cup Final stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published July 11, 2025 10:26 AM

Enzo Maresca looks to put a second Club World Cup in Chelsea’s trophy case when he leads the Blues into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for a Sunday final versus Paris Saint-Germain.

MOREList of prize money for each FIFA Club World Cup team

Maresca’s club won the Conference League Final and could give him a second Chelsea trophy as well. But UEFA Champions League victors PSG are a bigger ask than Real Betis.

Les Parisiens are at the end of what could turn out to be one of, if not the finest seasons in the sport. They won Ligue 1 by 19 points, steamrolled their way through the Coupe de France after a Round of 64 scare, beat Monaco in the Trophee des Champions and won their first Champions League after digging out of a massive league phase hole.

Luis Enrique has secured his status as a legendary manager in no small part thanks to this tournament, especially after PSG stumped old pal Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid in a blowout semifinal. But his crew will be tested by that of Enzo Maresca’s system, deemed one of the trickier ones on the market.

Can Chelsea secure an upset win?

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs PSG, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs PSG live, Club World Cup Final stream link and start time

Dates: June 14 until July 13, 2025
How to watch: Stream every game live on DAZN, for free

Chelsea team news, focus

Moises Caicedo is reportedly “winning his battle” to be fit for the final following an ankle injury suffered against Fluminense. Another question is Romeo Lavia, who could be back, while Benoit Badiashile has a small chance to return. Dario Essugo won’t be available to Maresca, who is also without long-term absentee Wesley Fofana.

Paris Saint-Germain team news, focus

Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were sent off in the quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich and will serve the second games of their suspensions on Sunday.

Chelsea’s Club World Cup path

Group stage: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC — Video highlights & recap
Group stage: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea — Video highlights & recap
Group stage: Esperance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea — Video highlights & recap
Last 16: Benfica 1-4 (aet) Chelsea — Recap, video highlights
Quarterfinal: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea — Recap, highlights
Semifinal: Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea — Recap, highlights

PSG’s Club World Cup path

Group stage: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atletico Madrid
Group stage: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo
Group stage: Seattle Sounders 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Last 16: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami — Recap, video highlights
Quarterfinal: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich — Recap, highlights
Semifinal: PSG 4-0 Real Madrid — Recap, highlights

Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction

The firepower is there for Chelsea to score but can they limit PSG? The back line is fine but not spectacular, so Maresca’s Blues will have to win a tremendous midfield battle. They can, but will it come at the expense of freedom for their front four? The final should be a fascinating watch, yet it’s so difficult to pick against a PSG side who blanked Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. We will edge right up to that line without crossing it. Chelsea 2-2 (3-4 pens) Paris Saint-Germain