How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich meet in Atlanta on Saturday with a spot in the Club World Cup semifinals on the line.

PSG suffered a shock defeat to Botafogo in the group stage but they were back to their best as they hammered Inter Miami 4-0 in the last 16. They could have easily won by eight or nine. Luis Enrique’s side are so tough to play against and they continue to press high, commit their full backs forward and have so much quality in attack. And oh yeah, star forward Ousmane Dembele is now back fit and available.

Bayern Munich were made to work very hard for their 4-2 win against Flamengo in the last 16 but Harry Kane and Co. were clinical with their finishing and looked a real threat on the break. They should get plenty of chances on the counter against PSG but can Bayern’s defense and midfield withstand the constant pressing from PSG?

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12pm ET Saturday (July 5)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta

TV Channel/Streaming: Stream every game live on DAZN, for free

PSG team news, focus

At this point the PSG starting lineup is absolutely locked in with the only decision for Enrique to make up top. Does he start the returning Ousmane Dembele? Or continue to play Bradley Barcola? The latter drifted out to the right and Desire Doue played in a more central role against Miami, but it would be easy to see Dembele come in to start and play 60 minutes in a central role against Bayern. The midfield trio of Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves continue to dominate with the latter scoring twice against Inter Miami, plus Ruiz and Vitinha both grabbed an assist.

Bayern Munich team news, focus

Vincent Kompany has so many attacking options but he has lost one winger in Leroy Sane. The German international has signed for Galatasaray as a free agent and his final game for Bayern came in the last 16 win against Flamengo. That means Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala will likely start behind Harry Kane, as Kingsley Coman hobbled off against Flamengo.

PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction

This feels like PSG will be too much for Bayern to handle as the game goes on. It will be close and Bayern could take the lead. But this PSG team are full of confidence and will find a way to win. PSG 3-2 Bayern Munich.