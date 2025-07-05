Jamal Musiala injury news: Huge concern for Bayern Munich star after ankle injury

There is real concern that Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala has suffered a serious injury while playing at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Musiala was stretchered off the pitch after appearing to suffer a bad ankle injury, with the Bayern Munich midfielder visibly distressed as he left the pitch during the quarterfinal against PSG in Atlanta.

Jamal Musiala injury update — What happened?

Right at the end of the first half Musiala was involved in a nasty collision as PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma slid out to get the ball and Musiala fell to the floor.

It did not look good for Musiala as his ankle appeared to be badly injured.

Players from both teams looked shaken up as medical staff treated the superstar midfielder. The referee then blew his whistle for half time as it was pretty clear the injury was a serious one.

Musiala was then carried off the pitch and had his hands on his head and then his shirt over his head.