How to watch PSG vs Inter Miami live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Lionel Messi will be front and center, as always, as Inter Miami meet his former club PSG in the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.

Messi spent two seasons in the French capital in 2021-23 alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe but the star trio failed to lead PSG to the holy grail of the Champions League. Of course, PSG won their first-ever Champions League title under Luis Enrique less than a month ago so the timing of this clash with Messi feels particularly apt.

In terms of the Club World Cup, Miami are the lone MLS team to make it out of the group stage as they beat FC Porto thanks to Messi’s magic. And had they not blown a 2-0 lead late on in their final group game against Palmeiras they would have landed on a much easier side of the bracket and not faced PSG in the last 16.

Even though they’re the red-hot favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, Enrique’s side have had their struggles during the group stage, losing 1-0 to Botafogo. But they also showed their incredible quality by hammering Atletico Madrid 4-0 and who on earth can stop Doue, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia and Co.?

How to watch PSG vs Inter Miami live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12pm ET Sunday (June 29)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV Channel/Streaming: Stream every game live on DAZN, for free

PSG team news, focus

Ousmane Dembele being out injured has obviously had a big impact but the PSG star is back in training and could make his debut in this competition in this game. If he’s not fit enough to start, PSG still have plenty of other attackers to fill the gap and it will be intriguing to see if Barcola starts in this game or if Goncalo Ramos gets the nod. The midfield trio are so important to the way PSG play and their full backs Hakimi and Mendes are the x-factor and will aim to get forward as much as possible.

Inter Miami team news, focus

All of the marquee players have played a key role in getting Inter Miami to the last 16 with Messi curling in a free kick to win against Porto, Luis Suarez scoring a beauty against Palmeiras and Sergio Busquets so solid in midfield. Javier Mascherano’s side have only lost one of their last eight games in all competitions and after a slow start to the 2025 season things are starting to come together. If they can keep improving defensively we know they have the talents to hurt any team in the world in a single moment. Nobody expects them to beat PSG so they have absolutely nothing to lose.

PSG vs Inter Miami prediction

This feels like it has the makings of a classic. Messi and Miami are desperate to prove they can hang with the big boys from Europe. Expect this to go to extra time and something tells me the MLS side will win on penalties. PSG 2-2 Inter Miami (Miami win on penalties)