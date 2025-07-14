Mosquera, Gyokeres to Arsenal, Newcastle to break record for Ekitike — Premier League transfer news, rumors

Big dollars and goals are in the news Monday as Premier League sides Newcastle United and Arsenal angle to compete on multiple fronts this season.

The Gunners have also been linked with a big, young center back as the transfer rumor mill is really heating up with the Club World Cup over and PL preseason here.

Below is a look at the latest transfer news from across the Premier League, as two UEFA Champions League competitors look to add impressive competition at either end of the pitch.

Newcastle set to break transfer record for Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle United are gearing up for their UEFA Champions League return with an apparent club record deal for a long-sought target in Eintracht Frankfurt free scorer Hugo Ekitike.

Fabrizio Romano says the Magpies have launched a bid higher than the $94 million rejected by Eintracht from another suitor earlier this summer.

Ekitike was linked with Newcastle before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, and he’s again raised his profile following a breakthrough first full season in Germany.

The 23-year-old forward scored 22 times with 12 assists for Eintracht last season, 23 of those goal contributions coming in 2,582 Bundesliga minutes last season.

A center forward like Alexander Isak with some wing ability, Ekitike would provide both competition and great insurance as the Magpies navigate a much heavier schedule next season.

Ekitike’s addition would join Anthony Elanga’s recent arrival and the existing Magpies stable of Isak, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, and William Osula in allowing the Magpies a Champions League season that doesn’t have to compromise their Premier League goals.

Arsenal transfer news: Gyokeres, Valencia center back Mosquera set for medicals

The Gunners will be turning to Spain for their next center back, according to Cope.

Cristhian Mosquera is set for a medical at Arsenal according to the report, and will cost around $20 million thanks to his entering the final year of his contract at Valencia.

Mosquera just turned 21 late last month and is a regular with the Spain U-21 national team. He’s big and a very good passer who chewed up minutes (3319 last season in La Liga) on a disappointing team.

He’s also played a bit of right back, and would join a back line headlined by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, with Jakub Kiwior, Ben White, Riccardo Calaifiori, and young Myles Lewis-Skelly in the fold.

There’s also news on Viktor Gyokeres, who is also undergoing a medical according to multiple reports after a long flirtation with the Gunners.

The 27-year-old Swedish striker’s price tag is up for debate, with fees between $68 million and $99 million floated in the media of late.

Gyokeres was electric in Portugal last season, scoring 54 goals with 13 assists in 52 matches across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon this season.