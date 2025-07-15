Liverpool make approach for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak — Premier League transfer news, rumors

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh to play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic, joining Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Bobby Witt Jr.
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics Paralympics logos
Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic, Paralympic medal designs revealed
MLB umpire
Robot umpires to make All-Star Game debut, another step toward possible regular-season use in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250715.jpg
Goodwill: ‘Keep an eye’ on the San Antonio Spurs
nbc_golf_brysonfullpresser_250715.jpg
DeChambeau ‘trying to figure out’ wind at Portrush
nbc_golf_rahmpresserreax_250715.jpg
Rahm ‘finding his form’ for The Open Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh to play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic, joining Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Bobby Witt Jr.
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics Paralympics logos
Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic, Paralympic medal designs revealed
MLB umpire
Robot umpires to make All-Star Game debut, another step toward possible regular-season use in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250715.jpg
Goodwill: ‘Keep an eye’ on the San Antonio Spurs
nbc_golf_brysonfullpresser_250715.jpg
DeChambeau ‘trying to figure out’ wind at Portrush
nbc_golf_rahmpresserreax_250715.jpg
Rahm ‘finding his form’ for The Open Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Liverpool make approach for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak — Premier League transfer news, rumors

  
Published July 15, 2025 10:33 AM

One of the biggest transfer dominoes of the summer has fallen, with Liverpool reportedly making an approach to Newcastle United for superstar striker Alexander Isak, per David Ornstein.

MORE — Transfer rumors: Ekitike to Newcastle; Gyokeres, Mosquera to Arsenal

No formal offer has been made by the Premier League champions, according to Ornstein, but Liverpool have reportedly indicated an interest in a deal that would cost in the neighborhood of $160 million. Newcastle have long taken the stance that Isak, who has scored 54 goals in 86 PL games since joining in the summer of 2022, is not for sale.

Isak to Liverpool makes all the sense in the world

Of course, Newcastle would say Isak isn’t for sale whether or not they are actually (reluctantly) willing to let him go — for the right price. And that seems to be the case, as the Magpies were curiously linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike earlier this week. Sure, Newcastle could sign a backup striker with a similar profile to Isak as they prepare for another season in the UEFA Champions League, but for $88 million?

Instead, Newcastle appear to have decided on Isak’s replacement as they reach the stage of acceptance that he isn’t likely to sign another contract with the club. Even though he has three years left on his current deal, Isak’s market will likely never be stronger than it is right now, as Liverpool need to make a big splash at striker and seemingly have endless money to spend this summer.

Isak is a better fit for Arne Slot’s possession-based football than current no. 9 Darwin Nunez, who is reportedly on his way out at Anfield, and Ekitike should be a plug-and-play replacement in the counter-attacking juggernaut that Eddie Howe is building on Tyneside. That’s a win for both clubs and both players.