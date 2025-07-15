Liverpool make approach for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak — Premier League transfer news, rumors

One of the biggest transfer dominoes of the summer has fallen, with Liverpool reportedly making an approach to Newcastle United for superstar striker Alexander Isak, per David Ornstein.

No formal offer has been made by the Premier League champions, according to Ornstein, but Liverpool have reportedly indicated an interest in a deal that would cost in the neighborhood of $160 million. Newcastle have long taken the stance that Isak, who has scored 54 goals in 86 PL games since joining in the summer of 2022, is not for sale.

Isak to Liverpool makes all the sense in the world

Of course, Newcastle would say Isak isn’t for sale whether or not they are actually (reluctantly) willing to let him go — for the right price. And that seems to be the case, as the Magpies were curiously linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike earlier this week. Sure, Newcastle could sign a backup striker with a similar profile to Isak as they prepare for another season in the UEFA Champions League, but for $88 million?

Instead, Newcastle appear to have decided on Isak’s replacement as they reach the stage of acceptance that he isn’t likely to sign another contract with the club. Even though he has three years left on his current deal, Isak’s market will likely never be stronger than it is right now, as Liverpool need to make a big splash at striker and seemingly have endless money to spend this summer.

Isak is a better fit for Arne Slot’s possession-based football than current no. 9 Darwin Nunez, who is reportedly on his way out at Anfield, and Ekitike should be a plug-and-play replacement in the counter-attacking juggernaut that Eddie Howe is building on Tyneside. That’s a win for both clubs and both players.