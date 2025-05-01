 Skip navigation
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?

May 1, 2025 09:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the prank phone calls that took place during the 2025 NFL Draft, breaking down how the NFL can prevent a Shedeur Sanders situation from happening again.

nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
03:12
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
01:49
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
nbc_pft_tyler_250501.jpg
03:59
Ravens decline Linderbaum’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_draft_250501.jpg
11:05
Analyzing why NFL draft is so difficult for teams
nbc_pft_emeka_250501.jpg
05:04
What does Bucs’ Egbuka pick say about Godwin?
nbc_pft_rookiespotsscale_250501.jpg
09:08
Scale of 1 to 10: Rookie landing spots
nbc_pft_nflfault_250501.jpg
06:38
Examining NFL’s role in Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_ulbrich_250501.jpg
11:26
Why did Ulbrich have Sanders’ phone number?
nbc_csu_oroy_250430.jpg
02:18
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_csu_giantsrookiesvets_250430.jpg
02:09
‘Not crazy’ for NYG roster to have Wilson, Winston
gabrile_thumb.jpg
06:52
How will Browns navigate crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
06:23
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_roto_nfldroy_250430.jpg
02:04
Inside the 2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
nbc_csu_joshallen_250430.jpg
06:55
Bills GM Beane on the defensive after draft
nbc_csu_dakprescott_250430.jpg
04:57
Will Prescott erase Cowboys’ issues in 2025?
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
05:43
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
02:17
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_elimanninggiants_250430.jpg
01:43
Eli Manning reportedly seeks NYG minority interest
nbc_pft_biggestquestions_250430.jpg
14:47
Biggest questions remaining after NFL draft
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250430.jpg
07:30
Falcons are being ‘patient’ with Cousins’ contract
nbc_pft_jjmccarthyweight_250430.jpg
08:25
McCarthy ‘looking like an NFL QB’ after recovery
nbc_pft_micahparsonscontract_250430.jpg
02:14
Florio: ‘Inexcusable’ how Cowboys do business
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_250430.jpg
10:01
McCarthy knows he’s ‘ready to start’ in Minnesota
nbc_pft_jerryjoneswrs_250430.jpg
07:18
How Cowboys could still address WR need
nbc_pft_wardtitansoffense_250430.jpg
08:21
How Ward will fit into Callahan’s offense
nbc_pft_titansdysfunction_250430.jpg
08:26
Ward’s leadership must shine through dysfunction
nbc_pft_wardstarter_250430.jpg
03:37
Titans are not naming Ward starter over Levis
nbc_fnia_draftwinnersv2_250429.jpg
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
nbc_fnia_bestfits_250429.jpg
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
nbc_fnia_shedeurround5_250429.jpg
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews

nbc_pl_goal3dicaniov2_250501.jpg
01:10
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 3 Di Canio, West Ham
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_pgaprofinal_250430.jpg
11:29
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_roto_saints_250430.jpg
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
nbc_dls_knickspistons_250430.jpg
10:35
Cunningham could vault to stardom eliminating NYK
nbc_roto_darnold_250430.jpg
01:37
Darnold to take ’90 percent’ of snaps for Seahawks
nbc_roto_bech_250430.jpg
01:06
Bech should ‘immediately’ help Raiders offense
oly_sbmss_gerardPYEgold.jpg
03:06
Gerard wins gold in snowboard slopestyle in 2018
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250430.jpg
01:10
No. 18 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson could see low scores
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
08:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_dps_buckspacersrecap_250430.jpg
10:13
Giannis reacted with ‘class’ after confrontation
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_ew_sx_trackbuilding_250430.jpg
03:31
Ever Wonder: How is a Supercross track built?
nbc_roto_cjcup_250430.jpg
01:50
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
nbc_roto_minvlal_250430.jpg
01:52
Target Randle, fade Doncic in Game 5 prop markets
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250430.jpg
01:37
Post, Eason highlight GSW-HOU Game 5 props
nbc_roto_cleind_250430.jpg
02:02
Best bets for Cavaliers vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denlac_250430.jpg
01:56
Clippers-Nuggets Game 6 point total feels light
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250430.jpg
13:41
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
nbc_dps_lukedecock_250430.jpg
10:32
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
08:18
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3