Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 4, 2025 06:28 PM

What a way to kick off 2025, with a heated Liverpool vs Manchester United derby on Sunday — that is, if Mother Nature will cooperate.

WATCH LIVE — Liverpool vs Manchester United

The UK’s Meteorological Office has issued an amber weather warning for Merseyside amid the threat of “snow and freezing rain [that] will likely lead to disruption to transport and some other services,” leading to concerns that fans will be unable to travel to Anfield with up to 40 cm (15.7 inches) of snow (followed by rain) set to begin falling late Saturday into Sunday, Monday and possibly Tuesday as well.

MORE — Liverpool vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Liverpool will be desperately hoping that the fixture does go ahead, as they are in red-hot form at the moment — winners of three straight with 14 goals scored, and unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games (11W-3D-0L). Mohamed Salah scored or assisted more than half of those 14 goals — four for him, four for his teammates — and is well on his way to his best season for Liverpool, at the age of 32 and in the final year of his contract. Salah had 32 goals, 10 assists in his debut season back in 2017-18 (his most goal contributions thus far). With 17 goals, 13 assists in 18 games already this season, he should hit 43 sometime around mid-to-late February.

You know who might not want Sunday’s derby to go ahead? The side that has lost five of six games, hasn’t scored a goal in three games and has a brand new manager quickly realizing that somehow this job is even harder than he could have imagined. The Red Devils are closer to the relegation zone (7 points) than the top-6 (9 points). Man United are currently on pace for 44 points this season. Liverpool already have 45 points… in one fewer game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET Sunday (January 5)
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Liverpool team news

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring)

Manchester United team news

OUT: Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Victor Lindelof (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (illness)

Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction

If the game is played, weather conditions will significantly affect the way the game is played and there’s no one who’s back United to outwork and outfight Liverpool right now. Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United.