Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United manager say after incredible draw at Liverpool?

Ruben Amorim has been struggling as Manchester United boss and his reaction to a wild 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday said it all.

He was very happy with the performance and so many of his players put in a spirited, focused and committed display. But he was angry he hasn’t seen it more often since he arrived a few months ago.

Below is the latest Ruben Amorim reaction following the clash at Anfield.

Ruben Amorim reaction on Liverpool vs Manchester United

Asked by Sky Sports if that was a step in the right direction, Amorim agreed.

“The expectations were so much different than what we saw during the game. I get more mad because of the other games. It’s even harder to understand some things,” Amorim said. “This is not about the system. It’s not about technique. It’s about something else. It’s hard to understand even for the coach. They deserved the point but it’s just one point and I think we should get mad and disappointed. More than against Newcastle, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest. More than those days we need to be more disappointed.

“I have to calm down and say the right things. We are in a difficult moment but it’s hard not to get really mad. In the way we recover position. If we play against Liverpool every day, we will do that. We have to do it against any opponent to understand that we have to fight really bad to get out of this situation and then the way we play in certain moments of the game, we’ve already proven in other games that we can do it. The way we work, really competitive, that is the crucial thing going forward. I’m happy for the performance, not happy for the result. I am really, really mad because of the other games.”

He was then asked what happened against Liverpool that has to keep happening for United to keep improving?

“You can ask any fan, any person inside the pitch and they will say the same thing,” Amroim said. “The way we will fight, the way we will face the opponent. The way we will believe. The way we go for the second balls, second phases. Sometimes the goal kick we kick the ball to the other half to fight for the ball. It is so clear that anybody can answer that question.”

Amorim was asked about liking the little details about United with Shaw and Mount injured and not in the squad but going to Anfield with the team, and Zirkzee getting a rousing reception from the away fans after being heavily criticized last time out.

“They are so clear. I don’t need to say anything,” Amorim said. “You notice. The fans notice. So I think it’s really, really important. Today I felt that the players really wanted it. The important thing is tomorrow to not relax and forget and then in the next game return to the same behavior. I will do everything, more than the system that you guys are talking about, more than that I will remind these players you need to suffer. In a football match suffering is part of our job.”

Amorim was then asked if today could be important, only if it’s the start of something.

“Of course. If tomorrow we relax it is the start of the same thing,” Amorim said. “It is also my job. I’m talking here but it’s also my job. I guarantee you I am really trying on the basics. We have to move on. Congratulations to the lads for the performance, not for the result.”

Sky Sports than told Amorim this is the angriest they’ve seen him.

“Yeah, sometimes it’s like that,” Amorim said. “Sometimes everybody is angry with my players and I have to do the opposite. Today everybody is going to say the lads did everything right and I’m allowed to be upset today.”

After the game in his post-match press conference he also talked about how everybody at Manchester United was “too comfortable” and he’s pushing everybody every day at the club.

Bruno Fernandes on United: “Why can’t we do this every week?”

Asked about United being criticized heavily, Bruno Fernandes said the following to Sky Sports as he was clearly relieved both he and United put in a good display.

“Obviously we’ve been criticized and fairly because the position in the table says it all. We lost too many points. Even today we can’t be happy with the draw. We need points more than they need, to be honest,” Fernandes said. “Obviously I think it is a good result and I think we could have even won the game at the end. But it’s a fair result I think. Both teams played really good football, intense. Some really good chances for both sides. But we can be satisfied. I am pretty upset because if we can show this today at Anfield against Liverpool that is first in the league, that has been the outstanding team in the Premier League this season, why can’t we do this every week? It frustrates me for first because I think finally I did a proper performance overall and I think we need much more from ourselves to get something from this season. We need to put some pride out because it isn’t enough for us.”

Fernandes was asked where this kind of performance has been during United’s recent struggles.

“It has been here but it’s not always coming through. Today it came. We now need to look forward,” Fernandes said. “It’s always good to get a point but we need more... We need to get this standard in every game. I wasn’t worried about everyone putting in effort today because it’s Liverpool. Everyone is going to try to do their best. I will probably be more worried about Southampton [next Premier League game] after this performance that we think it was already good enough and it’s not, because it’s going to be a really tough one again.”