Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings — Unsung heroes dominate at snowy Anfield

The Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out as the bitter rivals put on a show in a wild game at Anfield.

Lisandro Martinez put United 1-0 up in the second half but Liverpool came roaring back when Cody Gakpo scored a stunner then Mohamed Salah slotted home a penalty kick. But Amad Diallo then made it 2-2 late on and grabbed United a deserved a point.

Ruben Amorim will have been delighted with many of his players, while Arne Slot will be relieved as his side got a point.

Below are the Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10, with analysis on each player.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 7 — Made one big save in the first half from Hojlund and dealt with in-swinging corners well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 4 — A truly horrid defensive display. United’s goals came down his side, as he gave the ball away on the first goal, and he offered very little in attack. Some of Liverpool’s fans were heckling him about his impending move to Real Madrid and his lack of focus. Subbed off late on.

Ibrahima Konate: 5 — Looked rusty on his return from injury. Left exposed on United’s second goal and couldn’t cover the space left by Alexander-Arnold next to him.

Virgil van Dijk: 6.5 — Did his best to try and hold things together but look constantly annoyed with the mistakes to his right. Some great recoveries late on. Should have scored from a late corner too.

Andy Robertson: 5 — Didn’t have any real impact going forward and couldn’t track Amad Diallo’s run for United’s second goal.

Curtis Jones: 5 — Hooked off early in the second half. Game passed him by and couldn’t get on the ball enough.

Ryan Gravenberch: 6 — One decent effort just wide in the first half but couldn’t stop United overloading on the left.

Alexis Mac Allister: 8 — Fine pass for Gakpo’s goal and was constantly on the move and looking forward. Great display.

Mohamed Salah: 6 — Scored his penalty kick but didn’t do much else. Dalot had a very good game against him.

Luis Diaz: 5 — Very quiet. Didn’t get much service and United’s three central defenders closed down his space to roam.

Cody Gakpo: 7 — Excellent run and finish for his goal. Delivered once again from the left.

Substitutions

Diogo Jota (on for Jones 61'): 6 — Had a shot blocked and struggled to get in the game.

Darwin Nunez (on for Diaz 60'): 6 — Couple of good runs on the counter but couldn’t get in the box.

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold 86'): N/A

Harvey Elliott (on for Gakpo 86'): N/A

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana: 7 — Almost saved the penalty kick and was solid throughout. Brilliant save late on to deny Bradley.

Matthijs de Ligt: 6 — Unlucky with the penalty kick against him and was solid enough before that.

Harry Maguire: 8 — Heroic defending and was a real leader for United. Was aggressive and kept pushing into midfield to create overloads.

Lisandro Martinez: 8 — Brilliant strike for his goal and like Maguire he stood tall when United needed him. Great on the ball too as he kept pushing forward.

Noussair Mazraoui: 7 — Really solid display defensively. He is clearly United’s best option at right wing-back

Manuel Ugarte: 9 — Probably his best performance for United. Closed down gaps, tidy on the ball and made it so tough for Liverpool’s midfield. Unlucky on Gakpo’s goal as he tried to press the ball.

Kobbie Mainoo: 7.5 — After a slow start he recovered and was really good alongside Ugarte. Pressed well higher up the pitch.

Diogo Dalot: 9 — Outstanding defensively against Salah and that was after getting booked early. His forward runs gave Alexander-Arnold a big problem.

Amad Diallo: 8 — Always looked dangerous. Should have scored a header in the first half but kept his cool to get his goal late on. Always rises to the big occasion.

Bruno Fernandes: 8 — A quality display on the ball. Lovely assist for Martinez’s goal and oozed class and calmed things down.

Rasmus Hojlund: 7 — Never stopped running and held the ball up well. Missed a big chance in the first half though.

Substitutions

Alejandro Garnacho (on for Mainoo 72'): 8 — Brilliant cross for Amad’s goal and was a real threat down the left.

Leny Yoro (on for De Ligt 83'): 7 — Excellent last-ditch tackle to deny Nunez.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Hojlund 87'): N/A