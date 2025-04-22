How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Wednesday and there will be plenty of interested observers from Liverpool watching this one.

If Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lose, Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions. If they win, they will keep their very slim title hopes alive but Liverpool need just three more points from their remaining five games to clinch the title. Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win at Ipswich on Sunday as Arteta went stronger with his league lineup this time and hailed the first half performance as one of their best of the season. He will likely rotate a little more for the visit of Palace but Arsenal do know they have almost a week off after this game, as their next encounter will be hosting PSG at home in the huge first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal next Tuesday.

As for Palace, well, it has been a few games to forgot for Oliver Glasner’s side. They rallied superbly in the second half of the season to put themselves within contention of qualifying for Europe but just one win in their last four games, including two thumping’s at Manchester City and Newcastle, has but a dent in their European hopes. But Palace are in the FA Cup semifinal against Aston Villa at Wembley on Saturday and all of their focus is on winning that game and reaching the final against either Nottingham Forest or Manchester City. Due to the FA Cup semi this weekend it’s likely Glasner will rest a few key players.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 23)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

We should expect a few changes from Arteta with the likes of Tierney, Nwaneri, Partey, Lewis-Skelly and Timber to come into the starting lineup. After the injury scare to Saka on Sunday at Ipswich, Arteta will be wary of risking too many stars in Arsenal’s final game before the first leg against PSG. Rice, Odegaard and Saka all starting at Ipswich was a surprise and it seems unlikely that will happen again. In defense one of Saliba or Kiwior could be rested if Calafiori is fit to return, but more than likely they’ll start again together as they continue to build on their partnership at center back.

OUT: Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jorginho (chest), Riccardo Calafiori (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Eze, Mateta and Sarr are so key to the way Palace play on the counter but it feels like Glasner may rest a couple of them for this game with a huge FA Cup semifinal in mind. That semifinal is winnable too as even though they’re the underdogs, Palace have had Villa’s numbers in recent seasons. USMNT center back Chris Richards was sent off against Bournemouth at the weekend and is suspended for this game so either Lerma or Clyne will play as the right-sided center back in a three.

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Chris Richards (suspension)

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like Arsenal will get the job done, just, but it may take a few stars coming off the bench to get them over the line. Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace.