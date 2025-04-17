How to watch Ipswich vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ipswich host Arsenal at Portman Road on Sunday hoping to have one last big day to try and keep themselves in the Premier League for another week.

WATCH — Ipswich vs Arsenal

If West Ham beat Southampton on Saturday and Wolves beat Man United on Sunday (both likely on current form), Ipswich will need to win against Arsenal otherwise they will be relegated. Kieran McKenna’s new boys have given it a good go in the Premier League but have come up short in their quest to stay up. They were 2-0 up at Chelsea last weekend but ended up drawing 2-2 which summed up their season. They’ve also been particularly poor at home, with just one win at home all season.

Arsenal will be flying high after winning 2-1 at Real Madrid on Wednesday to secure their spot in the Champions League semifinals against PSG. Mikel Arteta’s side came of age as they smashed Real 5-1 on aggregate and the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard went to a new level. Arteta knows that Arsenal can’t catch Liverpool in the title race so he’s been rotating his side heavily for league games as all of the focus is now on winning the Champions League.

How to watch Ipswich vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 20)

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Ipswich team news, focus

There have been plenty of injury issues to sort out for Ipswich all season long, while Alex Palmer has been excellent since he arrived in goal. Liam Delap is Ipswich’s top goalscorer with 12 goals and big Premier League clubs are circling to sign him this summer. With relegation all but secured, the Tractor Boys can play with absolutely no fear and that worked well for them against Chelsea last weekend.

OUT: Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Kalvin Phillips (calf), Jaden Philogene (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Omari Hutchinson (hamstring)

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners will once again rotate heavily with Trossard, Nwaneri, White, Zinchenko and Tierney all expected to come into the starting lineup. That is the sensible thing to do given Arsenal’s injury absentees, as the last thing they want is to lose another key player before the PSG semifinals.

OUT: Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Jorginho (chest)

Ipswich vs Arsenal prediction

This is probably going to be very tight and end in a draw. Ipswich will be happy enough with that and even though Arsenal will still want to finish the league season strong and finish second in the PL, all of their eggs are now in the Champions League basket. Ipswich 1-1 Arsenal.