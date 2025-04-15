How to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

3-0 up from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid, Arsenal should have a lovely evening in the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

They should. But will they?

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal dominated Real in the first leg and should have won by more than three. They’re in an incredible position to reach their first Champions League semifinal in 16 years. But — and there’s always a but with Arsenal, even this Arsenal who are steady, talented and gaining more experience year after year as a group — this is reigning European champs Real Madrid. At the Bernabeu. In the Champions League quarterfinals. Real almost always find a way to somehow get through in the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti knows his side are in a bad moment and need a miraculous comeback to reach the semifinals. They have completed many incredible comebacks in the past in this competition, with plenty of those coming over the last few seasons as they seem destined to always win this famous trophy. But with defensive injuries hitting them hard their balance is way off and their superstar forwards will need to come up with something extra special to put Arsenal under any pressure whatsoever. The first 30 minutes is going to be absolutely massive in Madrid. Buckle up.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Real Madrid team news, focus

There are some huge decisions for Ancelotti to make, with Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia expected to both come in at right back and left back respectively. Tchouameni will start in midfield after suspension and Valverde is likely to line up alongside him to provide Real with a more sustained high-pressing ability. In attack it’s clear Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior will start, while Rodrygo should start but don’t be surprised if either Brahim Diaz or Arda Guler come in for him.

OUT: Dani Carvajal (ACL), Eder Militao (ACL), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Eduardo Camavinga (suspension)

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners have a very settled back four with Kiwior set to continue in place of the injured Gabriel. This is a huge game for the Polish center back. In midfield the trio of Rice, Partey and Odegaard will be tasked with matching their amazing intensity from the first leg. In attack Saka will start on the right and Martinelli probably gets the nod on the left with Merino up top, but don’t be surprised if Trossard comes in for either Martinelli or Merino with his clutch finishing handy as Arsenal should get chances on the counter.

OUT: Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Jorginho (ribs) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben White (knock)

Real Madrid vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it’s going to be another epic Champions League night at the Bernabeu full of drama and individual brilliance. Real will throw everything at Arsenal, and it will get scary for the Gunners, but they will just squeeze through to the semifinals. Real Madrid 3-1 Arsenal (3-4 on aggregate to Arsenal)