How to watch Chelsea vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea are looking solid and steady as they aim to cement themselves in the Champions League spots when Ipswich come to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

WATCH – Chelsea v Ipswich

Enzo Maresca’s side haven’t been spectacular in recent weeks but they’re getting the job done as they drew 0-0 at Brentford last time out after a narrow 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur before that. Chelsea sit fourth in the table with seven games to go and the Premier League getting a fifth Champions League spot for next season is a huge boost to their hopes of returning to Europe’s top table. But the Blues still have plenty of work to do with the likes of Newcastle, Man City, Aston Villa and even Fulham lurking just behind them.

As for Ipswich, well, Kieran McKenna’s side have put up a better fight than the other new boys but ultimately they’re going to be relegated at the first time of asking. They led 1-0 late on at home against Wolves in a huge game last weekend but coughed up two late goals to lose and are now 12 points from safety with seven games to go. That is too much ground for the Tractor Boys to make up and they risk losing plenty of talented youngsters such as Delap and Hutchinson this summer.

How to watch Chelsea vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 13)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

The Blues getting Palmer, Madueke and Jackson back fit has been a boost in recent weeks, while Caicedo has been immense in midfield and Reece James is getting back close to his best. With a Europa Conference League quarterfinal at Legia Warsaw on Thursday, Maresca will once again rotate this huge Chelsea squad.

OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh - out for season), Romeo Lavia (other), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring - out for season)

Ipswich team news, focus

There are doubts over whether or not winger Omari Hutchinson will return from injury but it will be a special day for him if he does feature against his former club Chelsea. Liam Delap has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea this summer and he has scored 12 Premier League goals this season as plenty of big clubs are circling with a reported release clause of $51.6 million looking like a bargain.

OUT: Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Omari Hutchinson (hamstring)

Chelsea vs Ipswich prediction

This feels like it will be straightforward for Chelsea, who know the pressure is on as they hunt down Champions League qualification. Palmer will work his magic. Chelsea 3-0 Ipswich.