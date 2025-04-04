 Skip navigation
How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 4, 2025 06:34 AM

Brentford host Chelsea on Sunday in a West London derby that’s been an even match-up since the Bees found their way into the Premier League.

Brentford are 3-2-2 in seven matches against the Blues in the Premier League, though Chelsea won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Stamford Bridge when Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson scored in the pre-Christmas affair.

WATCH – Brentford v Chelsea

Chelsea are seeking a first top-four finish since 2021-22 under Thomas Tuchel, and the fourth-place Blues have a one-point advantage over fifth-place Man City and a two-point margin ahead of Newcastle. The Magpies have played one fewer game, and the three teams are part of a mass of clubs seeking what’s likely to be five Champions League places.

Brentford just haven’t been able to stack wins this Premier League season, winning consecutive games just once, but they’ve also bounced back from a loss to win a game on eight different occasions. The Bees lost 2-1 at Newcastle during the week, so they’ll hope to make it work a ninth time.

Be sure to check back here during the game for live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Chelsea via PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Michael Kayode (knee), Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Rico Henry (fitness), Mathias Jensen (illness), Gustavo Nunes (back)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Romeo Lavia (other), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring - out for season)

Brentford vs Chelsea prediction

Anything’s possible here. Chelsea have won three-of-four to reestablish their Champions League hopes, but dealt with an always-tense derby with Spurs at midweek. Brentford also staged a scrap with Newcastle and this could be wide-open, scrappy, or a mixture of the two. Brentford 1-1 Chelsea.