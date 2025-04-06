Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after scoreless draw with Brentford?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn
Houston vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 National Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250406.jpg
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn
Houston vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 National Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250406.jpg
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after scoreless draw with Brentford?

  
Published April 6, 2025 11:28 AM

Chelsea had a golden opportunity to turn their 4th-place hopes into a very real chase for 3rd in the Premier League, but Enzo Maresca’s side settled for a scoreless draw with fellow west Londoners Brentford on Sunday.

BRENTFORD 0-0 CHELSEA - Highlights, recap & analysis

Maresca rested Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Pedro Neto from the start (all three came on in the second half) with an eye (or two) focused on Thursday’s Europa Conference League trip to Poland, where they will face Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie. Brentford had the game’s best scoring chances — both inside the final 10 minutes — even if they were out-shot 21-9 on the day.

Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after draw with Brentford?

“Overall, I think it was a good performance. The only thing we missed probably was a goal, but we created enough — more than 20 shots, so I think it’s a good volume. This is a tricky game, tricky pitch, 24 hours less than [Brentford] in terms of recovery. So overall, it’s a good one.”

How difficult is it to play two Premier League games on Thursday and Sunday? “Especially at this stage of the season, it’s very complicated. 24 hours makes a difference, that’s why I said. We planned the game to start one way and finish the other way, but overall I think we did enough to win the game. … First of all, for me when you don’t win it’s important you don’t lose so at least it’s a good point.”

“Tomorrow we will start to prepare for the Conference League game and then we’ll see, but now we have a game every three days until the end.”