Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after conceding late equalizer vs Crystal Palace?

So, the Premier League title race will go until at least Sunday, when Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield (11:30 am ET), but only just barely after Arsenal conceded late and settled for a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in north London on Tuesday.

ARSENAL 2-2 CRYSTAL PALACE - Highlights, recap & analysis

Mikel Arteta’s side remains largely focused on their upcoming UEFA Champions League semifinal tie against PSG which begins next Tuesday (3 pm ET), but the Gunners are still the only side that could delay the Reds clinching the title any longer, even if they accepted their fate as likely runners-up weeks ago. Regardless, Liverpool’s fate is in their own hands with a 12-point lead and five games left to play; a win or draw on Sunday would make it an insurmountable 15- or 13-point gap with four to go for both sides.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after late draw with Crystal Palace?

“We are disappointed with the result and performance. We didn’t find enough consistency in actions to dominate the game. It’s part of football and cost us two points. It can be difficult. In many aspects of the game, we should have done better today. We require the consistency. Today they were very organized and deserved credit. We have to do much better.”

“It can be very difficult, but that’s the standard required in the Premier League. In many aspects of the game we should have done better today.”

"[Crystal Palace] were very organized and they deserve the credit, but as well we have to be critical with ourselves and we know that we have to do much better.”

On mistakes costing them: “For sure, it costs you points. It’s part of football. We have the most important game of the season in six games. We need to get our energy back.”

“We haven’t been able to see the games off and the margins have been too small, several times with ten men. Especially when we have been ahead in games, especially in the second half we have to be able to see the game off.”

Leandro Trossard, on the disappointing result vs Crystal Palace

“The quality just wasn’t there today. Compared to the last game [vs Ipswich], we were nowhere near it. It has to be better, because there’s a big game coming up for [vs PSG] and we need to raise the level.”

"[Minds] shouldn’t be [elsewhere], we want to win every game in any competition. Especially today after the last game, we had a good feeling and it just needs to be better.”

“I think just the basics [are missing] sometimes. Not passing on the right foot or taking it too easy, a touch too much. I speak for myself as well, just in general it wasn’t good enough. We need to raise that level in the next few days, rest up now and in a week’s time we have to be out there.”

