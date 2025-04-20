 Skip navigation
Bukayo Saka injury update — Mikel Arteta gives update on Arsenal star

  
Published April 20, 2025 11:30 AM

Arsenal fans everywhere where holding their breath when Bukayo Saka went down under a nasty challenge from Ipswich’s Leif Davis, which saw him shown a straight red card, in the first half of their big win on Sunday.

Saka continued and was key in Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Ipswich and came off in the second half.

But TV cameras showed the Arsenal star with a bag of ice wrapped on his Achilles while he was sat on the bench.

Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports the following when asked about Bukayo Saka’s injury after the game.

“I didn’t see the tackle, it was quite fast. You have to watch it, it’s a good decision from the referee. He in a bit of pain but thankfully it doesn’t look anything too serious,” Arteta said.