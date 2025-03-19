Premier League form table — Who are the best, worst sides over last 6 games?

The 2024-25 Premier League season is set to round the proverbial final corner once the March international break is complete, and there’s still a ton to play for 2nd on down to 17th — and it’ll all come down to form as 20 sides enter the home stretch.

MORE - Full Premier League standings, 2024-25 season

Liverpool look like worthy champions and are well clear of the pack in the title race, but Arne Slot’s side will want to finish the season in fine form as they can, especially after going out of the UEFA Champions League and losing the League Cup final in a span of six days. The same goes for Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Manchester City (and five other sides still chasing a top-five finish).

MORE - Premier League 2024-25 schedule, how to watch live

So, who have been the best (and worst) sides over their last six games in the Premier League? A few of the names at the top (and the bottom) might surprise you…

Premier League form table - Standings over last 6 games played