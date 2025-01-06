Three things we learned from wild Liverpool vs Manchester United clash

A thrilling Liverpool vs Manchester United clash ended 2-2 at Anfield as the snowy, icy conditions added to the drama.

Lisandro Martinez put United ahead but Liverpool thought they had won it after Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scored. Amad Diallo denied the Premier League leaders all three points with a late equalizer in a fantastic game.

Below is a look at what we learned from a surprising draw at Anfield as Arne Slot’s side are still six points clear at the top but Arsenal have some optimism in the title race.

Mainoo, Ugarte hold the key to United’s future

The central midfield duo of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo were superb for United and the reason why they were able to push so high and cause Liverpool problems. It was brave from Amorim but he needs mobile central midfielders in his system and this duo provide it. Defensively they were both really good, plugging gaps and keeping the ball well when they had it. There were times Mainoo was caught in possession but he was forcing the issue. Pressing high. Playing Liverpool at their own game. And Liverpool’s usually calm midfield trio were spooked. Mainoo is 19 and Ugarte is 23. This midfield duo should play together for the next five years under Amorim and will be key to him trying to return past glories to Old Trafford.

Liverpool have an Alexander-Arnold problem

The fact Liverpool fans at Anfield were getting on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s back about reports around him wanting to move to Real Madrid said it all about his display. Defensively he was all over the place, United’s two goals came down his side and he was subbed off late on as Arne Slot couldn’t trust him to defend. Alexander-Arnold has been good for most of this season but we all know he has a problem with being caught too high up the pitch. United exposed that ruthlessly and there is now a real question about Alexander-Arnold’s focus as he’s in the last six months of his contract at Liverpool and his display on Sunday suggests he’s already thinking about a move to Real Madrid.

Amorim finally has a display to build on

Much like the win at Manchester City, this was a committed, focused and resolute United display. But this performance was better than the one United put in to win at City in December. They looked genuinely dangerous when they went forward and the gameplan worked a treat. A lot of these players may not be around for long under Amorim as he continues his overhaul, but the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mainoo, Ugarte, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot put in superb displays and will stick around. The 3-4-2-1 system is going to take time to get right with this group but United’s manager now has a blueprint to show them how they can cause problems for opponents. The fact they tormented the Premier League leaders and leave Anfield a bit disappointed with a draw says it all and will give him huge confidence he can start to turn this around quicker after a sluggish start to his reign at Old Trafford.