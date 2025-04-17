How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa host Newcastle on Saturday in a massive game in the race for Champions League qualification.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Newcastle

Unai Emery’s Villa were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarterfinal stage on Tuesday, winning 3-2 at home against PSG but losing 5-4 on aggregate. Reaching the last eight was still a huge achievement for Villa and they will be hungry to qualify for the competition for a second-straight season. They’ve won four-straight games in the Premier League to propel themselves back into the scrap to finish in the top five and return to the Champions League, while they’re also in the FA Cup semifinals where they face Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Newcastle are absolutely flying, winning five-straight Premier League games and they’ve smashed Manchester United 4-1 and Crystal Palace 5-0 at home over the last week. With manager Eddie Howe still recovering after being treated for pneumonia, assistant coach Jason Tindall remains in charge of the Magpies who have already qualified for Europe next season (UEFA Conference League) by virtue of winning the League Cup. They sit third in the table heading into the weekend and are even eyeing up second spot with all of Arsenal’s focus now on the Champions League. Right now Newcastle look certain to qualify for the Champions League.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (April 19)

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

Unai Emery has a fully-fit squad to choose from and it will be intriguing to see if Ollie Watkins will start up front with Marcus Rashford now the former is fully-fit. Emery has had to manage Watkins’ minutes and hinted earlier this week that he’d like to play the duo up top together. Elsewhere Rogers, McGinn and Tielemans are crucial in midfield and full backs Digne and Cash will have to have incredible games to keep Newcastle’s flying wingers quiet. Don’t be surprised if Emery rotates heavily given the toll Tuesday night’s win against PSG will have taken on a lot of his key players.

Newcastle team news, focus

This Newcastle team picks itself at the moment with a very solid, settled lineup. Murphy and Barnes are providing chances galore for Isak, and scoring plenty on their own, while the midfield trio of Tonali, Joelinton and Guimaraes may be the best in the Premier League right now. Newcastle are so aggressive and clinical and look like they’re going to score three or four goals every time they step out onto the pitch.

OUT: Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee)

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction

Expect plenty of goals and drama as both teams love to attack and this game will be decided by whoever is more clinical on transitions. Aston Villa 3-2 Newcastle.