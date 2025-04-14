How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Aston Villa host Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be an epic night under the lights at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Unai Emery’s Villa conceded a third goal right at the end of the first leg in Paris to make their task of reaching the Champions League semifinals just that little bit tougher, but they still have a chance. With their stable of talented attacking players, Villa will go for it and an early goal will get Villa Park rocking. Then, who knows?

Luis Enrique’s PSG were sublime in the first leg, and after a slow start to their Champions League campaign their talented young side have been incredible in recent weeks. They should have won the first leg by more but are still the heavy favorites to reach the semifinals as their flowing, high-pressing style is so hard to stop.

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 15)

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Aston Villa team news, focus

The only injury issue Villa have is Leon Bailey struggling with a knock, other than that Emery has a fully-fit squad to choose from at the perfect moment in the season. Ahead of this game he’s spoken about not being able to play Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins up front together yet, but planning to in the future. Rashford started the first leg up top centrally, while Watkins jumped off the bench against Southampton on Saturday to score a beauty and spark Villa’s late surge in a 3-0 win. Surely Watkins will start up top with Rashford on the left, Asensio in the middle and Rogers on the right in an ultra-attacking lineup? Emery is the master of European cup competitions and he will have to come up with something special if Villa are going to reach the final four. Even if they do bow out of Europe, it has been one heck of a journey and they’re still in the FA Cup semifinals and are right in the hunt for Champions League qualification in the Premier League.

PSG team news, focus

Les Parisiens have a fully-fit squad to choose from and Enrique will bring captain and experienced center back Marquinhos back into the lineup after he was suspended for the first leg. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves are so good at keeping the ball and dictating the tempo of the game in midfield, while forwards Dembele, Kvaratskhelia and Doue were almost unplayable in the first leg with the latter duo both scoring beauties. PSG will sit back a bit deeper and will expect an early onslaught from Villa and that will suit them just fine as they’re so lethal on the counter. The French champions have hit top form at precisely the right time of the season and Enrique’s youngsters are writing a new chapter as a total team unit after many years of superstars leading the way.

Aston Villa vs PSG prediction

Expect goals and drama galore as Villa will come flying out of the blocks. But PSG have the players to hurt them on the counter and that will be the difference. Aston Villa 2-2 PSG.