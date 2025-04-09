How to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Southampton begin life as a relegated team with a visit from Champions League-weary and -chasing Aston Villa at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Saints were condemned the drop last weekend after losing to Tottenham Hotspur, and now turn their attention to smaller goals like the two points required to avoid having the worst single-season return in Premier League history.

And Saturday will also give Saints a chance to have a new manager bounce, as Ivan Juric left the club upon relegation and the team is now being overseen by Simon Rusk in his second run as Southampton caretaker manager.

WATCH LIVE – Southampton vs Aston Villa

Villa’s goals are much loftier and their legs a bit heavier. They faced Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg. A UCL title is a possible route back to the competition, but Villa are also very much in the conversation for qualification via the Premier League table.

Villa’s 51 points have them in seventh place, a point back of Man City, and two behind Chelsea and Newcastle United. The top-five teams on the able will go reach the UCL next season regardless of any other competition.

For live updates and highlights throughout Southampton vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium — Southampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Albert Gronbaek (tendons), Flynn Downes (suspended)

Aston Villa team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (calf), Leon Bailey (knock)

Southampton vs Aston Villa prediction

Southampton may well play like a relieved team, but that can only go so far in filling the gulf between these two. Saints just don’t produce enough goals and Villa always produce chances. Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa.