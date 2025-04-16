 Skip navigation
The Masters - Round Three
Maverick McNealy ready to listen, learn and lead as co-chair of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council
Monday Night RAW
How to watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania 41: Schedule, stream info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
The Masters - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s peers have special appreciation for his Grand Slam accomplishment

Mikel Arteta reaction — Gunners boss speaks after beating Real Madrid to reach Champions League semifinals

  
Published April 16, 2025 05:02 PM

Arsenal are through to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions after a hugely impressive 5-1 aggregate victory over reigning European champions Real Madrid, sealed by a 2-1 victory in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

REAL MADRID 1-2 (1-5 AGG.) ARSENAL - Highlights & recap

The Gunners rode the biggest and best performance of Mikel Arteta’s tenure (in the first leg) to the club’s first Champions League semifinal appearance since 2009 as they took the next step forward in Arteta’s project. Bukayo Saka rebounded from a first-half penalty miss to score the goal that (briefly) made it 4-0 before Vinicius Junior stole one back, but that’s as close as Carlo Ancelotti’s side would get on the night or in the tie. Second-best from start to finish. Gabriel Martinelli added the exclamation point in stoppage time, racing away from everyone, beating Thibaut Courtois and basking in the adoration of the traveling supporters seated high atop the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Gunners boss say after beating Real Madrid to reach Champions League semifinals?

We’ll have Areta’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.

Arsenal left back Myles Lewis-Skelly, on conquering the Bernabeu…

“It was incredible. When you see it on TV, it is a lot different to what it is live. The fans don’t make it easy for us. As long as we stuck together and backed each other through the high and lows, we would be fine.