Giants at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 17

Its Thursday, April 17 and the Giants (13-5) are in Philadelphia to wrap up their four-game series against the Phillies (10-8).

Jordan Hicks is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Cristopher Sánchez for Philadelphia.

The Giants have taken two of the first three games of the series. San Francisco picked up 13 hits and scored 11 runs last night in an 11-4 win. Phillies’ ace Aaron Nola was uncharacteristically bad giving up nine hits and six earned runs in 5.1 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Phillies

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, NBCSP+

Odds for the Giants at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Giants (+143), Phillies (-171)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 17, 2025: Jordan Hicks vs. Cristopher Sánchez

Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-1, 5.87 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 at Yankees - 4IP, 7ER, 8H, 3BB, 3Ks Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (1-0, 3.12 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 at St. Louis - 6.1IP, 1ER, 8H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Phillies

Bryce Harper is riding a 5-game hitting streak (6-19)

is riding a 5-game hitting streak (6-19) Jung Hoo Lee has hits in 6 of his last 7 games for the Giants (11-28)

has hits in 6 of his last 7 games for the Giants (11-28) The OVER has cashed in the last 3 games for Philly but only 7 times overall this season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Giants and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Giants and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

