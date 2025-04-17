Athletics at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for April 17

Its Thursday, April 17 and the Athletics (8-10) are in Chicago looking to finish off a three-game sweep of the White Sox (4-13).

JP Sears is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Davis Martin for Chicago.

The A’s won last night 3-1. Osvaldo Bido threw 5.2 innings and allowed just one run on five hits to earn his second win of the season.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at White Sox

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, CHSN

Odds for the Athletics at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Athletics (-156), White Sox (+131)

Spread: Athletics -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at White Sox

Pitching matchup for April 17, 2025: JP Sears vs. Davis Martin

Athletics: JP Sears (1-2, 4.24 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 vs. Mets - 4IP, 3ER, 6H, 1BB, 7Ks White Sox: Davis Martin (1-1, 4.24 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 vs. Boston - 6IP, 1ER, 6H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at White Sox

The Athletics have won 3 of their last 5 games

The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.46 units

The Under is 7-3 in the White Sox’s last 10 games

The White Sox have lost three in a row and nine of their last eleven games

The White Sox are 9-8 for the season on the Run Line

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Athletics and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oakland Athletics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

