Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool contract — What does this mean for VVD, Liverpool?

Captain and star center back Virgil van Dijk has extended his stay at Liverpool, with the Dutchman joining Mohamed Salah in agreeing to a new contract.

Van Dijk, 33, has been at the heart of Liverpool’s defense for almost eight years, winning the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, Super Cup and the League Cup (twice) in that time and is about to add another Premier League title to his list of honors.

He’s also finished runner up in the Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi in 2019, is regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history and has won countless individual accolades as he’s developed into one of the top center backs on the planet.

Speaking to Liverpool’s club website about signing the new contract, which lasts until the summer of 2027, Van Dijk admitted there was never any doubt in his mind about re-signing.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool,” a delighted Van Dijk said. “There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

What does this contract extension mean for Van Dijk and Liverpool?

Coming hot on the heels of Salah extending, this is brilliant news for Liverpool.

Both Van Dijk and Salah are supreme professionals and aside from one serious knee injury for VVD, both are almost always available.

The level they play at, and demand from others, is what is so important about them re-signing. Yes, they are ageing but this season has proven they’re ageing like fine wines. Whenever Liverpool have needed them to step up in big moments they have and VVD and Salah sticking around makes Arne Slot’s rebuild much easier and it’s clear Liverpool will spend big this summer to strengthen certain areas of the team with left back, right back and a central striker key.

Re-signing Van Dijk and Salah to new contracts has made that summer of spending possible because to replace them both they probably would have had to spend at least $150 million on transfer fees alone. Eventually both VVD and Salah will move on, and probably in the summer of 2027, but these contract extensions buy Liverpool at least 18 months to line up the perfect long-term replacements for both and pounce when the right deal pops up. It’s smart business.

As for VVD and Salah, both players are still among the best in the world in their respective positions and that put them in a very strong bargaining position for negotiating new contracts. Add in that reports say Trent Alexander-Arnold is heading to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer when his Liverpool contract runs out, and this made the decision to re-sign Van Dijk and Salah much easier economically for Liverpool.

Van Dijk and Salah both deserve these new deals for everything they’ve given, and continue to give, to Liverpool. They are supreme professionals, legendary players and demand the highest possible levels every single day from their teammates around them. That last factor is the key to why they’ve been so successful and why Liverpool simply had to re-sign them.