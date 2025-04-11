Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool contract

The saga is over, as Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract at Liverpool. Turns out he’s more in than out.

MORE — Latest Premier League schedule

Liverpool confirmed the deal on Friday, saying Salah will stay beyond the 2024-25 season as his contract was due to expire this summer.

Salah confirmed that the contract is for another two years in his comments about re-signing, as his 27 goals in 31 Premier League games this season has taken him to fifth all-time in the Premier League scoring charts and third all-time among Liverpool’s goalscorers.

The Egyptian superstar has taken his time to sign a new deal, but with Liverpool on the brink of winning the Premier League title there is more good news at Anfield as their talisman is sticking around.

Salah on his new Liverpool contract

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” Salah told Liverpool’s club website.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”