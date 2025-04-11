 Skip navigation
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Capitals beat the Hurricanes in a shootout to secure the 1st playoff seed in the Eastern Conference
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. to have knee reevaluated as the slugger works to return to lineup
nbc_smx_insidersmxfacts_250410.jpg
Supercross 2025 Philadelphia preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

workday_site.jpg
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Capitals beat the Hurricanes in a shootout to secure the 1st playoff seed in the Eastern Conference
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. to have knee reevaluated as the slugger works to return to lineup
nbc_smx_insidersmxfacts_250410.jpg
Supercross 2025 Philadelphia preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

workday_site.jpg
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters

Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool contract

  
Published April 11, 2025 04:05 AM

The saga is over, as Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract at Liverpool. Turns out he’s more in than out.

Liverpool confirmed the deal on Friday, saying Salah will stay beyond the 2024-25 season as his contract was due to expire this summer.

Salah confirmed that the contract is for another two years in his comments about re-signing, as his 27 goals in 31 Premier League games this season has taken him to fifth all-time in the Premier League scoring charts and third all-time among Liverpool’s goalscorers.

The Egyptian superstar has taken his time to sign a new deal, but with Liverpool on the brink of winning the Premier League title there is more good news at Anfield as their talisman is sticking around.

Salah on his new Liverpool contract

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” Salah told Liverpool’s club website.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”