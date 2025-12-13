How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United host Bournemouth on Monday aiming to keep their unbeaten run going ahead of the festive period.

WATCH — Manchester United v Bournemouth

Ruben Amorim’s side smashed Wolves 4-1 last Monday and have had a whole week to prepare for this game against Bournemouth. That extra preparation time is definitely helping, as United have lost just one of their last nine in the Premier League and have found some much-needed consistency. Things are starting to click in attack too but it has been a case of two steps forward and one back for most of this season.

Bournemouth head to Old Trafford struggling as they’re without a win in their last six but have played better than results suggest. They drew 0-0 at home against Chelsea last time out but the Cherries have failed to score in each of their last two games, which is very unusual for them as they’re usually among the great entertainers in the league.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (December 15)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester United team news, focus

United are still without Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt as the two center backs remain out injured. Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all heading away with their respective nations for the Africa Cup of Nations and United remain unsure if they can play on Monday, as that was the date given for when players had to be released for the tournament. Benjamin Sesko is working his way back to fitness but remains a doubt, while captain Bruno Fernandes has been superb in a deeper role as he continues to create big chances and scored two himself against Wolves. Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha also looked very sharp in the big win last time out. Amorim will be aiming to get back to winning ways at home after a disappointing draw with West Ham and defeat to Everton in United’s last two outings at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth team news, focus

Benn Gannon-Doak, Ryan Christie and Veljko Milosavljevic are all out through injury while Lewis Cook is suspended and Marcos Senesi is a doubt. Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo could be playing in his last few games for the club as he has a $86 million release clause in his contract which is activated in January. He has the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Spurs circling, while Man United were said to be interested in him in the summer. But Semenyo and Bournemouth have slowed down massively after a fast start to the season as the hub of Bournemouth’s attack has failed to score or assist in his last seven league games.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like it will be a very tight game but United’s extra quality in attack will edge it. Manchester United 2-1 Bournemouth.