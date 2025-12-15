Ruben Amorim will soon be speaking about one of those nights at Old Trafford where the good kind of magic coming from Manchester United’s attackers.

Unfortunately the bad kind of defending that’s been around the Red Devils for a few years was also on display, as Man United drew Bournemouth 4-4.

MORE — Man United v Bournemouth recap, video highlights

The Red Devils led 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 in this one but also trailed 3-2 at one point as both teams scored free kicks and Bruno Fernandes traded highlight-reel days with the Cherries’ Marcus Tavernier.

But the story for Amorim will likely have to do with his back three, which was bad without Matthijs De Ligt as Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, and Luke Shaw all struggled. Then Lisandro Martinez replaced Yoro and... struggled, too.

So how did Amorim see this point at home?

Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss speaks on chaotic eight-goal thriller with Bournemouth

We’ll share all of Amorim’s words as soon as he speaks from Old Trafford.

