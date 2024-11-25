Disappointed Mohamed Salah gives update on Liverpool contract talks: “I’m more out than in” - Video

SOUTHAMPTON – Mohamed Salah has a big update on his Liverpool future and it isn’t exactly news Liverpool fans want to hear.

“I’m probably more out than in,” Salah said of his current situation, as he admitted he’s “disappointed” Liverpool have yet to offer him a new contract with his current deal expiring this summer.

For further context, it is rare for Salah to stop and speak to reporters. This is the third time he’s done this since he joined Liverpool over seven years ago and the first time he’s openly discussed his future in months.

On the pitch, Salah’s Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of hosting Manchester City on Sunday and have the small matter of a Champions League game against Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

But Salah has now put the ball in Liverpool’s court about his future. And he’s in sensational form.

The Egyptian superstar scored twice late on at bottom club Southampton on Sunday to erase a 2-1 deficit and secure a comeback 3-2 win for Liverpool. Speaking to a handful of reporters after the game at St Mary’s, including Pro Soccer Talk, Salah was open and honest when asked about his Liverpool future.

Salah says Liverpool yet to offer him new contract

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in,” Salah said.

Salah admitted he was “disappointed” about not being offered a new contract. He was then asked if he had spoken to Liverpool about why there isn’t a new offer on the table.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see,” Salah said.

Salah, who has been at Liverpool since 2017 and has won every single trophy possible in that period, was asked if he wants to stay.

“You know I have been in the club for many years, there is no club like this,” Salah said. “But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

Salah said that he loves the Liverpool supporters but made no promises about committing his future to the club: “I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see,” Salah added.

When asked if he was disappointed Liverpool hadn’t opened contract talks with him, Salah was clear: “Of course, yeah.”

It’s clear Salah is not happy with the direction contract negotiations are heading in at Liverpool.

Salah headlines trio of Liverpool stars out of contract

Salah is saying all of this from a position of incredible strength.

He has scored 10 goals and has six assists in his first 12 Premier League games this season, leading Liverpool’s charge under new manager Arne Slot as they’ve won 10 of 12 games so far and are absolutely flying at the top of the table in both the Premier League and Champions League. But Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and star right back Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract this summer.

Has Salah’s superb form showcased his case for a new contract?

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible,” Salah said. “I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

Salah said he “didn’t want to talk” about consistent links with a move to Saudi Arabia when asked about it, and says he is fully focused on Liverpool’s push for trophies under Arne Slot this season.

But Salah knows he won’t be short of contract offers and from January he can speak with non-English teams about signing a pre-contract agreement as a free agent.

Ahead of a big week, Salah being frustrated about not being offered a new contract isn’t the kind of news Liverpool fans wanted to hear.

Real Madrid, Man City up next in pivotal week

But Salah’s focus cannot be questioned and he was pleased Liverpool found a way to win at Southampton to set up a massive week with games against Real Madrid and then struggling Manchester City.

“It is an important win. I’m glad that we managed to win the game because we were 2-1 down. The best thing is to win the game because the next game is against City. Hopefully we keep winning,” Salah said.

“It [the win at Southampton] is very important. Usually after the first international break we struggled against Forest and against Chelsea also. We were not at our best but I’m glad that we managed to win the game.”

Salah was asked if he is in the form of his life. He didn’t say no.

“I’m just playing my game. Trying to chill and relax and just play,” Salah said. “The whole team has the chemistry now with the new manager. Hopefully we keep winning and win something in the end.”

Salah is just a chill guy. But it’s clear he wants Liverpool to offer him a new contract. Soon.

