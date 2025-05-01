Nationals at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

It’s Thursday, May 1 and the Nationals (13-18) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (17-13). Brad Lord is slated to take the mound for Washington against Taijuan Walker for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia extended its winning streak to four games after beating Washington, 7-2. Kyle Schwarber kicked off the first inning with a three-run homer that set the stage for how the game was to go. The Phillies are now 4-1 against Washington this season and can earn its second sweep of the earlier year (swept Colorado).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Phillies

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 6:45 PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MASN, NBCSP, MLBN

Odds for the Nationals at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+141), Phillies (-168)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Nationals at Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 1, 2025: Brad Lord vs. Taijuan Walker

Nationals: Brad Lord, (0-3, 4.67 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Phillies: Taijuan Walker, (1-2, 2.78 ERA)

Last outing: 3.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the value on the Nationals ML:

“The Phillies are going for the sweep, which means most of the money and handle will be pn Philadelphia ML and -1.5 today. While they are the better team, Walker hasn’t been the best on the mound and yesterday’s early 3-0 lead didn’t do favors for the Nationals’ motivation. Avoiding the sweep will be enough today, so I’d have to lean toward Washington +1.5 and the ML.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Nationals and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Phillies

The Phillies have won 12 of their last 15 home games against the Nationals

In his last 5 starts on the mound, the Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker has an ERA of 5.00

The Phillies have won four straight games

The Phillies have covered the run line in four straight

