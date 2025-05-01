Kentucky Derby 2025: Past winners, history, dress code, tickets, records, top jockeys
Don’t miss the 2025 Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 3, in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC, starting at 2:30 PM. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock. See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions about “the fastest two minutes in sports.”
RELATED: What to expect when betting the 2025 Kentucky Derby - favorites and closers to watch
What is the fastest Kentucky Derby time ever?
The fastest Kentucky Derby time ever recorded was 1:59 2/5 in 1973 by Secretariat.
Has any horse beaten Secretariat’s time at the Kentucky Derby?
Secretariat’s record at the Kentucky Derby remains unbroken. The only other Thoroughbred that has completed the Derby under two minutes was Monarchos and his jockey Jorge Chavez, who finished the 2001 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.97.
What is the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby?
Secretariat, also known as “Big Red”, is generally considered the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby. The horse also set records in each of the Triple Crown races with the following times:
- Kentucky Derby - 1:59 2/5
- Preakness Stakes - 1:53
- Belmont Stakes - 2:24
Secretariat is still the record holder in each of these races.
Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?
|YEAR
|WINNER
|JOCKEY
|TRAINER
|TIME
|2024
|Mystik Dan
|Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.
|Kenny McPeek
|2:03.34
|2023
|Mage
|Javier Castellano
|Gustavo Delgado
|2:01.57
|2022
|Rich Strike
|Sonny Leon
|Eric R. Reed
|2:02.61
|2021
|Mandaloun
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|2:01.02
|2020
|Authentic
|John R. Velazquez
|Bob Baffert
|2:00.61
|2019
|Country House
|Flavien Prat
|William I. Mott
|2:03.98
|2018
|Justify
|Mike E. Smith
|Bob Baffert
|2:04.20
|2017
|Always Dreaming
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|2:03.59
|2016
|Nyquist
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug F. O’Neill
|2:01:31
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|2:03.02
|2014
|California Chrome
|Victor Espinoza
|Art Sherman
|2:03.66
|2013
|Orb
|Joel Rosario
|Claude R. “Shug” McGaughey III
|2:02.89
|2012
|I’ll Have Another
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O’Neill
|2:01.83
|2011
|Animal Kingdom
|John Velazquez
|H. Graham Motion
|2:02.04
|2010
|Super Saver
|Calvin Borel
|Todd Pletcher
|2:04.45
|2009
|Mine That Bird
|Calvin Borel
|Bennie Woolley Jr.
|2:02.66
|2008
|Big Brown
|Kent Desormeaux
|Richard Dutrow, Jr.
|2:01.82
|2007
|Street Sense
|Calvin Borel
|Carl Nafzger
|2:02.17
|2006
|Barbaro
|Edgar Prado
|Michael Matz
|2:01.36
|2005
|Giacomo
|Mike Smith
|John Shirreffs
|2:02.75
|2004
|Smarty Jones
|Stewart Elliott
|John Servis
|2:04.06
|2003
|Funny Cide
|José Santos
|Barclay Tagg
|2:01.19
|2002
|War Emblem
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|2:01.13
|2001
|Monarchos
|Jorge Chavez
|John T. Ward, Jr.
|1:59.97
|2000
|Fusaichi Pegasus
|Kent Desormeaux
|Neil D. Drysdale
|2:01
|1999
|Charismatic
|Chris Antley
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:03.29
|1998
|Real Quiet
|Kent Desormeaux
|Bob Baffert
|2:02 1/5
|1997
|Silver Charm
|Gary Stevens
|Bob Baffert
|2:02 2/5
|1996
|Grindstone
|Jerry Bailey
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:01
|1995
|Thunder Gulch
|Gary Stevens
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:01 1/5
|1994
|Go for Gin
|Chris McCarron
|Nick Zito
|2:03 3/5
|1993
|Sea Hero
|Jerry Bailey
|MacKenzie “Mack” Miller
|2:02
|1992
|Lil E. Tee
|Pat Day
|Lynn Whiting
|2:03
|1991
|Strike the Gold
|Chris Antley
|Nick Zito
|2:03
|1990
|Unbridled
|Craig Perret
|Carl Nafzger
|2:02
|1989
|Sunday Silence
|Patrick Valenzuela
|Charles Edward Whittingham
|2:05
|1988
|Winning Colors
|Gary Stevens
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:02 1/5
|1987
|Alysheba
|Chris McCarron
|Charles “Jack” Van Berg
|2:03
|1986
|Ferdinand
|William Shoemaker
|Charles Edward Whittingham
|2:02 4/5
|1985
|Spend a Buck
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Cam Gambolati
|2:00 1/5
|1984
|Swale
|Laffit Pincay, Jr.
|Woodford C. Stephens
|2:02 2/5
|1983
|Sunny’s Halo
|Eddie Delahoussaye
|David C. Cross, Jr.
|2:02 1/5
|1982
|Gato Del Sol
|Eddie Delahoussaye
|Edwin J. Gregson
|2:02 2/5
|1981
|Pleasant Colony
|Jorge Velasquez
|John P. Campo
|2:02
|1980
|Genuine Risk
|Jacinto Vasquez
|LeRoy Jolley
|2:02
|1979
|Spectacular Bid
|Ronnie Franklin
|Grover Delp
|2:02 2/5
|1978
|Affirmed
|Steve Cauthen
|Lazaro Barrera
|2:01 1/5
|1977
|Seattle Slew
|Jean Cruguet
|Wm. H. Turner, Jr.
|2:02 1/5
|1976
|Bold Forbes
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Lazaro Barrera
|2:01 3/5
|1975
|Foolish Pleasure
|Jacinto Vasquez
|LeRoy Jolley
|2:02
|1974
|Cannonade
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Woodford C. Stephens
|2:04
|1973
|Secretariat
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|1:59 2/5
|1972
|Riva Ridge
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|2:01 4/5
|1971
|Canonero II
|Gustavo Avila
|Juan Arias
|2:03 1/5
|1970
|Dust Commander
|Mike Manganello
|Don Combs
|2:03 2/5
|1969
|Majestic Prince
|William Hartack
|John Longden
|2:01 4/5
|1968
|Forward Pass
|Ismael Valenzuela
|Henry Forrest
|2:02 1/5
|1967
|Proud Clarion
|Robert Ussery
|Loyd Gentry, Jr.
|2:00 3/5
|1966
|Kauai King
|Don Brumfield
|Henry Forrest
|2:02
|1965
|Lucky Debonair
|William Shoemaker
|Frank Catrone
|2:01 1/5
|1964
|Northern Dancer
|William Hartack
|Horatio Luro
|2:00
|1963
|Chateaugay
|Braulio Baeza
|James P. Conway
|2:01 4/5
|1962
|Decidedly
|William Hartack
|Horatio Luro
|2:00 2/5
|1961
|Carry Back
|John Sellers
|Jack Price
|2:04
|1960
|Venetian Way
|William Hartack
|Victor J. Sovinski
|2:02 2/5
|1959
|Tomy Lee
|William Shoemaker
|Frank E. Childs
|2:02 1/5
|1958
|Tim Tam
|Ismael Valenzuela
|H. A. Jones
|2:05
|1957
|Iron Liege
|William Hartack
|H. A. Jones
|2:01 1/5
|1956
|Needles
|David Erb
|Hugh Fontaine
|2:03 2/5
|1955
|Swaps
|William Shoemaker
|M. A. Tenney
|2:01 4/5
|1954
|Determine
|Raymond York
|William Molter
|2:03
|1953
|Dark Star
|Henry Moreno
|Eddie Hayward
|2:02
|1952
|Hill Gail
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:01 3/5
|1951
|Count Turf
|Conn McCreary
|Sol Rutchick
|2:02 3/5
|1950
|Middleground
|William Boland
|Max Hirsch
|2:01 3/5
|1949
|Ponder
|Steve Brooks
|Ben A. Jones
|2:04 1/5
|1948
|Citation
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:05 2/5
|1947
|Jet Pilot
|Eric Guerin
|Tom Smith
|2:06 4/5
|1946
|Assault
|Warren Mehrtens
|Max Hirsch
|2:06 3/5
|1945
|Hoop Jr.
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ivan H. Parke
|2:07
|1944
|Pensive
|Conn McCreary
|Ben A. Jones
|2:04 1/5
|1943
|Count Fleet
|John Longden
|G. D. Cameron
|2:04
|1942
|Shut Out
|Wayne D. Wright
|John Milton Gaver, Sr.
|2:04 2/5
|1941
|Whirlaway
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:01 2/5
|1940
|Gallahadion
|Carroll Bierman
|Roy Waldron
|2:05
|1939
|Johnstown
|James Stout
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|2:03 2/5
|1938
|Lawrin
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:04 4/5
|1937
|War Admiral
|Charle Kurtsinger
|George Conway
|2:03 1/5
|1936
|Bold Venture
|Ira Hanford
|Max Hirsch
|2:03 3/5
|1935
|Omaha
|William Saunders
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|2:05
|1934
|Cavalcade
|Mack Garner
|Robert A. Smith
|2:04
|1933
|Brokers Tip
|Don Meade
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:06 4/5
|1932
|Burgoo King
|Basil James
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:05 1/5
|1931
|Twenty Grand
|Charle Kurtsinger
|James Rowe, Jr.
|2:01 4/5
|1930
|Gallant Fox
|Earl Sande
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|2:07 3/5
|1929
|Clyde Van Dusen
|Linus McAtee
|Clyde Van Dusen
|2:10 4/5
|1928
|Reigh Count
|Charle Lang
|Bert Michell
|2:10 2/5
|1927
|Whiskery
|Linus McAtee
|Fred Hopkins
|2:06
|1926
|Bubbling Over
|Albert Johnson
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:03 4/5
|1925
|Flying Ebony
|Earl Sande
|William Duke
|2:07 3/5
|1924
|Black Gold
|John D. Mooney
|Hanly Webb
|2:05 1/5
|1923
|Zev
|Earl Sande
|D. J. Leary
|2:05 2/5
|1922
|Morvich
|Albert Johnson
|Fred Burlew
|2:04 3/5
|1921
|Behave Yourself
|Charles Thompson
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:04 1/5
|1920
|Paul Jones
|Ted Rice
|William Garth
|2:09
|1919
|Sir Barton
|John Loftus
|H. Guy Bedwell
|2:09 4/5
|1918
|Exterminator
|William Knapp
|Henry McDaniel
|2:10 4/5
|1917
|Omar Khayyam
|Charles Borel
|C. T. Patterson
|2:04 3/5
|1916
|George Smith
|John Loftus
|Hollie Hughes
|2:04
|1915
|Regret
|Joe Notter
|James Rowe, Sr.
|2:05 2/5
|1914
|Old Rosebud
|John McCabe
|Frank D. Weir
|2:03 2/5
|1913
|Donerail
|Roscoe Goose
|Thomas P. Hayes
|2:04 4/5
|1912
|Worth
|Carroll Hugh Shilling
|Frank M. Taylor
|2:09 2/5
|1911
|Meridian
|George Archibald
|Albert Ewing
|2:05
|1910
|Donau
|Robert Herbert
|George Ham
|2:06 2/5
|1909
|Wintergreen
|Vincent Powers
|Charles Mack
|2:08 1/5
|1908
|Stone Street
|Arthur Pickens
|J. W. Hall
|2:15 1/5
|1907
|Pink Star
|Andy Minder
|W. H. Fizer
|2:12 3/5
|1906
|Sir Huon
|Roscoe Troxler
|Pete Coyne
|2:08 4/5
|1905
|Agile
|Jack Martin
|Robert Tucker
|2:10 3/4
|1904
|Elwood
|Frank Prior
|Charle E. Durnell
|2:08 1/2
|1903
|Judge Himes
|Harold Booker
|John P. Mayberry
|2:09
|1902
|Alan-a-Dale
|Jimmy Winkfield
|Thomas Clay McDowell
|2:08 3/4
|1901
|His Eminence
|Jimmy Winkfield
|Frank B. Van Meter
|2:07 3/4
|1900
|Lieut. Gibson
|Jimmy Boland
|Charles Hughes
|2:06 1/2
|1899
|Manuel
|Fred Taral
|Robert Walden
|2:12
|1898
|Plaudit
|Willie Simms
|John E. Madden
|2:09
|1897
|Typhoon II
|Buttons Garner
|J. C. Cahn
|2:12 1/2
|1896
|Ben Brush
|Willie Simms
|Hardy Campbell, Jr.
|2:07 3/4
|1895
|Halma
|Soup Perkins
|Byron McClelland
|2:37 1/2
|1894
|Chant
|Frank Goodale
|H. Eugene Leigh
|2:41
|1893
|Lookout
|Eddie Kunze
|William McDaniel
|2:39 1/4
|1892
|Azra
|Alonzo Clayton
|John H. Morris
|2:41 1/2
|1891
|Kingman
|Isaac Murphy
|Dud Allen
|2:52 1/4
|1890
|Riley
|Isaac Murphy
|Edward Corrigan
|2:45
|1889
|Spokane
|Thomas Kiley
|John Rodegap
|2:34 1/2
|1888
|Macbeth II
|George Covington
|John Campbell
|2:38 1/4
|1887
|Montrose
|Isaac Lewis
|John McGinty
|2:39 1/4
|1886
|Ben Ali
|Paul Duffy
|Jim Murphy
|2:36 1/2
|1885
|Joe Cotton
|Erkine Henderson
|Abe Perry
|2:37 1/4
|1884
|Buchanan
|Isaac Murphy
|William Bird
|2:40 1/4
|1883
|Leonatus
|William Donohue
|Raleigh Colston
|2:43
|1882
|Apollo
|Babe Hurd
|Green B. Morris
|2:40 1/4
|1881
|Hindoo
|James McLaughlin
|James G. Rowe, Sr.
|2:40
|1880
|Fonso
|George Garret Lewis
|Tice Hutsell
|2:37 1/2
|1879
|Lord Murphy
|Charlie Shauer
|George Rice
|2:37
|1878
|Day Star
|Jimmy Carter
|Lee Paul
|2:37 1/4
|1877
|Baden-Baden
|William Walker
|Edward D. Brown
|2:38
|1876
|Vagrant
|Bobby Swim
|James Williams
|2:38 1/4
|1875
|Aristides
|Oliver Lewis
|Ansel Williamson
Which jockeys have won the most Kentucky Derbys?
Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack have both won 5 times, sharing the record for most Kentucky Derby wins.
What number has never won the Kentucky Derby?
The No. 17 post is the only gate number that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.
RELATED: 2025 Kentucky Derby updated odds - Post positions, analysis and predictions
Can you wear jeans to the Kentucky Derby?
According to the Kentucky Derby guidelines, guests are encouraged to wear elegant attire with “pastel tones, jewel accents, and bold silhouettes”. Click here for the official 2025 Kentucky Derby style guide.
How much do tickets cost for the Kentucky Derby?
Click here to see the latest prices and packages offered.
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:
- When: Saturday, May 3
- Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY
- TV: USA Network, NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
What time is the Kentucky Derby on Saturday?
Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock.
How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?
Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.
Who won last year’s Kentucky Derby?
Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby in an exciting three-horse photo finish at Churchill Downs.
Click here for the latest news and updates on the 2025 Kentucky Derby.