Kentucky Derby 2025: Past winners, history, dress code, tickets, records, top jockeys

  
Published May 1, 2025 10:38 AM

Don’t miss the 2025 Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 3, in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC, starting at 2:30 PM. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock. See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions about “the fastest two minutes in sports.”

RELATED: What to expect when betting the 2025 Kentucky Derby - favorites and closers to watch

What is the fastest Kentucky Derby time ever?

The fastest Kentucky Derby time ever recorded was 1:59 2/5 in 1973 by Secretariat.

Has any horse beaten Secretariat’s time at the Kentucky Derby?

Secretariat’s record at the Kentucky Derby remains unbroken. The only other Thoroughbred that has completed the Derby under two minutes was Monarchos and his jockey Jorge Chavez, who finished the 2001 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.97.

What is the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby?

Secretariat, also known as “Big Red”, is generally considered the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby. The horse also set records in each of the Triple Crown races with the following times:

  • Kentucky Derby - 1:59 2/5
  • Preakness Stakes - 1:53
  • Belmont Stakes - 2:24

Secretariat is still the record holder in each of these races.

Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?

YEARWINNERJOCKEYTRAINERTIME
2024Mystik DanBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Kenny McPeek2:03.34
2023Mage Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado2:01.57
2022Rich StrikeSonny LeonEric R. Reed2:02.61
2021MandalounFlorent GerouxBrad H. Cox2:01.02
2020AuthenticJohn R. VelazquezBob Baffert2:00.61
2019Country HouseFlavien PratWilliam I. Mott2:03.98
2018JustifyMike E. SmithBob Baffert2:04.20
2017Always DreamingJohn R. VelazquezTodd Pletcher2:03.59
2016NyquistMario GutierrezDoug F. O’Neill2:01:31
2015American PharoahVictor EspinozaBob Baffert2:03.02
2014California ChromeVictor EspinozaArt Sherman2:03.66
2013OrbJoel RosarioClaude R. “Shug” McGaughey III2:02.89
2012I’ll Have AnotherMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill2:01.83
2011Animal KingdomJohn VelazquezH. Graham Motion2:02.04
2010Super SaverCalvin BorelTodd Pletcher2:04.45
2009Mine That BirdCalvin BorelBennie Woolley Jr.2:02.66
2008Big BrownKent DesormeauxRichard Dutrow, Jr.2:01.82
2007Street SenseCalvin BorelCarl Nafzger2:02.17
2006BarbaroEdgar PradoMichael Matz2:01.36
2005GiacomoMike SmithJohn Shirreffs2:02.75
2004Smarty JonesStewart ElliottJohn Servis2:04.06
2003Funny CideJosé SantosBarclay Tagg2:01.19
2002War EmblemVictor EspinozaBob Baffert2:01.13
2001MonarchosJorge ChavezJohn T. Ward, Jr.1:59.97
2000Fusaichi PegasusKent DesormeauxNeil D. Drysdale2:01
1999CharismaticChris AntleyD. Wayne Lukas2:03.29
1998Real QuietKent DesormeauxBob Baffert2:02 1/5
1997Silver CharmGary StevensBob Baffert2:02 2/5
1996GrindstoneJerry BaileyD. Wayne Lukas2:01
1995Thunder GulchGary StevensD. Wayne Lukas2:01 1/5
1994Go for GinChris McCarronNick Zito2:03 3/5
1993Sea HeroJerry BaileyMacKenzie “Mack” Miller2:02
1992Lil E. TeePat DayLynn Whiting2:03
1991Strike the GoldChris AntleyNick Zito2:03
1990UnbridledCraig PerretCarl Nafzger2:02
1989Sunday SilencePatrick ValenzuelaCharles Edward Whittingham2:05
1988Winning ColorsGary StevensD. Wayne Lukas2:02 1/5
1987AlyshebaChris McCarronCharles “Jack” Van Berg2:03
1986FerdinandWilliam ShoemakerCharles Edward Whittingham2:02 4/5
1985Spend a BuckAngel Cordero, Jr.Cam Gambolati2:00 1/5
1984SwaleLaffit Pincay, Jr.Woodford C. Stephens2:02 2/5
1983Sunny’s HaloEddie DelahoussayeDavid C. Cross, Jr.2:02 1/5
1982Gato Del SolEddie DelahoussayeEdwin J. Gregson2:02 2/5
1981Pleasant ColonyJorge VelasquezJohn P. Campo2:02
1980Genuine RiskJacinto VasquezLeRoy Jolley2:02
1979Spectacular BidRonnie FranklinGrover Delp2:02 2/5
1978AffirmedSteve CauthenLazaro Barrera2:01 1/5
1977Seattle SlewJean CruguetWm. H. Turner, Jr.2:02 1/5
1976Bold ForbesAngel Cordero, Jr.Lazaro Barrera2:01 3/5
1975Foolish PleasureJacinto VasquezLeRoy Jolley2:02
1974CannonadeAngel Cordero, Jr.Woodford C. Stephens2:04
1973SecretariatRon TurcotteLucien Laurin1:59 2/5
1972Riva RidgeRon TurcotteLucien Laurin2:01 4/5
1971Canonero IIGustavo AvilaJuan Arias2:03 1/5
1970Dust CommanderMike ManganelloDon Combs2:03 2/5
1969Majestic PrinceWilliam HartackJohn Longden2:01 4/5
1968Forward PassIsmael ValenzuelaHenry Forrest2:02 1/5
1967Proud ClarionRobert UsseryLoyd Gentry, Jr.2:00 3/5
1966Kauai KingDon BrumfieldHenry Forrest2:02
1965Lucky DebonairWilliam ShoemakerFrank Catrone2:01 1/5
1964Northern DancerWilliam HartackHoratio Luro2:00
1963ChateaugayBraulio BaezaJames P. Conway2:01 4/5
1962DecidedlyWilliam HartackHoratio Luro2:00 2/5
1961Carry BackJohn SellersJack Price2:04
1960Venetian WayWilliam HartackVictor J. Sovinski2:02 2/5
1959Tomy LeeWilliam ShoemakerFrank E. Childs2:02 1/5
1958Tim TamIsmael ValenzuelaH. A. Jones2:05
1957Iron LiegeWilliam HartackH. A. Jones2:01 1/5
1956NeedlesDavid ErbHugh Fontaine2:03 2/5
1955SwapsWilliam ShoemakerM. A. Tenney2:01 4/5
1954DetermineRaymond YorkWilliam Molter2:03
1953Dark StarHenry MorenoEddie Hayward2:02
1952Hill GailEddie ArcaroBen A. Jones2:01 3/5
1951Count TurfConn McCrearySol Rutchick2:02 3/5
1950MiddlegroundWilliam BolandMax Hirsch2:01 3/5
1949PonderSteve BrooksBen A. Jones2:04 1/5
1948CitationEddie ArcaroBen A. Jones2:05 2/5
1947Jet PilotEric GuerinTom Smith2:06 4/5
1946AssaultWarren MehrtensMax Hirsch2:06 3/5
1945Hoop Jr.Eddie ArcaroIvan H. Parke2:07
1944PensiveConn McCrearyBen A. Jones2:04 1/5
1943Count FleetJohn LongdenG. D. Cameron2:04
1942Shut OutWayne D. WrightJohn Milton Gaver, Sr.2:04 2/5
1941WhirlawayEddie ArcaroBen A. Jones2:01 2/5
1940GallahadionCarroll BiermanRoy Waldron2:05
1939JohnstownJames StoutJame Fitzsimmons2:03 2/5
1938LawrinEddie ArcaroBen A. Jones2:04 4/5
1937War AdmiralCharle KurtsingerGeorge Conway2:03 1/5
1936Bold VentureIra HanfordMax Hirsch2:03 3/5
1935OmahaWilliam SaundersJame Fitzsimmons2:05
1934CavalcadeMack GarnerRobert A. Smith2:04
1933Brokers TipDon MeadeHerbert John Thompson2:06 4/5
1932Burgoo KingBasil JamesHerbert John Thompson2:05 1/5
1931Twenty GrandCharle KurtsingerJames Rowe, Jr.2:01 4/5
1930Gallant FoxEarl SandeJame Fitzsimmons2:07 3/5
1929Clyde Van DusenLinus McAteeClyde Van Dusen2:10 4/5
1928Reigh CountCharle LangBert Michell2:10 2/5
1927WhiskeryLinus McAteeFred Hopkins2:06
1926Bubbling OverAlbert JohnsonHerbert John Thompson2:03 4/5
1925Flying EbonyEarl SandeWilliam Duke2:07 3/5
1924Black GoldJohn D. MooneyHanly Webb2:05 1/5
1923ZevEarl SandeD. J. Leary2:05 2/5
1922MorvichAlbert JohnsonFred Burlew2:04 3/5
1921Behave YourselfCharles ThompsonHerbert John Thompson2:04 1/5
1920Paul JonesTed RiceWilliam Garth2:09
1919Sir BartonJohn LoftusH. Guy Bedwell2:09 4/5
1918ExterminatorWilliam KnappHenry McDaniel2:10 4/5
1917Omar KhayyamCharles BorelC. T. Patterson2:04 3/5
1916George SmithJohn LoftusHollie Hughes2:04
1915RegretJoe NotterJames Rowe, Sr.2:05 2/5
1914Old RosebudJohn McCabeFrank D. Weir2:03 2/5
1913DonerailRoscoe GooseThomas P. Hayes2:04 4/5
1912WorthCarroll Hugh ShillingFrank M. Taylor2:09 2/5
1911MeridianGeorge ArchibaldAlbert Ewing2:05
1910DonauRobert HerbertGeorge Ham2:06 2/5
1909WintergreenVincent PowersCharles Mack2:08 1/5
1908Stone StreetArthur PickensJ. W. Hall2:15 1/5
1907Pink StarAndy MinderW. H. Fizer2:12 3/5
1906Sir HuonRoscoe TroxlerPete Coyne2:08 4/5
1905AgileJack MartinRobert Tucker2:10 3/4
1904ElwoodFrank PriorCharle E. Durnell2:08 1/2
1903Judge HimesHarold BookerJohn P. Mayberry2:09
1902Alan-a-DaleJimmy WinkfieldThomas Clay McDowell2:08 3/4
1901His EminenceJimmy WinkfieldFrank B. Van Meter2:07 3/4
1900Lieut. GibsonJimmy BolandCharles Hughes2:06 1/2
1899ManuelFred TaralRobert Walden2:12
1898PlauditWillie SimmsJohn E. Madden2:09
1897Typhoon IIButtons GarnerJ. C. Cahn2:12 1/2
1896Ben BrushWillie SimmsHardy Campbell, Jr.2:07 3/4
1895HalmaSoup PerkinsByron McClelland2:37 1/2
1894ChantFrank GoodaleH. Eugene Leigh2:41
1893LookoutEddie KunzeWilliam McDaniel2:39 1/4
1892AzraAlonzo ClaytonJohn H. Morris2:41 1/2
1891KingmanIsaac MurphyDud Allen2:52 1/4
1890RileyIsaac MurphyEdward Corrigan2:45
1889SpokaneThomas KileyJohn Rodegap2:34 1/2
1888Macbeth IIGeorge CovingtonJohn Campbell2:38 1/4
1887MontroseIsaac LewisJohn McGinty2:39 1/4
1886Ben AliPaul DuffyJim Murphy2:36 1/2
1885Joe CottonErkine HendersonAbe Perry2:37 1/4
1884BuchananIsaac MurphyWilliam Bird2:40 1/4
1883LeonatusWilliam DonohueRaleigh Colston2:43
1882ApolloBabe HurdGreen B. Morris2:40 1/4
1881HindooJames McLaughlinJames G. Rowe, Sr.2:40
1880FonsoGeorge Garret LewisTice Hutsell2:37 1/2
1879Lord MurphyCharlie ShauerGeorge Rice2:37
1878Day StarJimmy CarterLee Paul2:37 1/4
1877Baden-BadenWilliam WalkerEdward D. Brown2:38
1876VagrantBobby SwimJames Williams2:38 1/4
1875AristidesOliver LewisAnsel Williamson

Which jockeys have won the most Kentucky Derbys?

Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack have both won 5 times, sharing the record for most Kentucky Derby wins.

What number has never won the Kentucky Derby?

The No. 17 post is the only gate number that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.

RELATED: 2025 Kentucky Derby updated odds - Post positions, analysis and predictions

Can you wear jeans to the Kentucky Derby?

According to the Kentucky Derby guidelines, guests are encouraged to wear elegant attire with “pastel tones, jewel accents, and bold silhouettes”. Click here for the official 2025 Kentucky Derby style guide.

How much do tickets cost for the Kentucky Derby?

Click here to see the latest prices and packages offered.

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

  • When: Saturday, May 3
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY
  • TV: USA Network, NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What time is the Kentucky Derby on Saturday?

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Who won last year’s Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby in an exciting three-horse photo finish at Churchill Downs.
Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish
Mystik Dan defeats Sierra Leone and Forever Young at the wire for one of the closest finishes in Kentucky Derby history.

Click here for the latest news and updates on the 2025 Kentucky Derby.