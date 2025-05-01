Kentucky Derby 2025: Past winners, history, dress code, tickets, records, top jockeys

Don’t miss the 2025 Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 3, in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC, starting at 2:30 PM. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock. See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions about “the fastest two minutes in sports.”

RELATED: What to expect when betting the 2025 Kentucky Derby - favorites and closers to watch

What is the fastest Kentucky Derby time ever?

The fastest Kentucky Derby time ever recorded was 1:59 2/5 in 1973 by Secretariat.

Has any horse beaten Secretariat’s time at the Kentucky Derby?

Secretariat’s record at the Kentucky Derby remains unbroken. The only other Thoroughbred that has completed the Derby under two minutes was Monarchos and his jockey Jorge Chavez, who finished the 2001 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.97.

What is the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby?

Secretariat, also known as “Big Red”, is generally considered the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby. The horse also set records in each of the Triple Crown races with the following times:



Kentucky Derby - 1:59 2/5



1:59 2/5 Preakness Stakes - 1:53



1:53 Belmont Stakes - 2:24

Secretariat is still the record holder in each of these races.

Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?

YEAR WINNER JOCKEY TRAINER TIME 2024 Mystik Dan Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. Kenny McPeek 2:03.34 2023 Mage Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado 2:01.57 2022 Rich Strike Sonny Leon Eric R. Reed 2:02.61 2021 Mandaloun Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox 2:01.02 2020 Authentic John R. Velazquez Bob Baffert 2:00.61 2019 Country House Flavien Prat William I. Mott 2:03.98 2018 Justify Mike E. Smith Bob Baffert 2:04.20 2017 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd Pletcher 2:03.59 2016 Nyquist Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O’Neill 2:01:31 2015 American Pharoah Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert 2:03.02 2014 California Chrome Victor Espinoza Art Sherman 2:03.66 2013 Orb Joel Rosario Claude R. “Shug” McGaughey III 2:02.89 2012 I’ll Have Another Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 2:01.83 2011 Animal Kingdom John Velazquez H. Graham Motion 2:02.04 2010 Super Saver Calvin Borel Todd Pletcher 2:04.45 2009 Mine That Bird Calvin Borel Bennie Woolley Jr. 2:02.66 2008 Big Brown Kent Desormeaux Richard Dutrow, Jr. 2:01.82 2007 Street Sense Calvin Borel Carl Nafzger 2:02.17 2006 Barbaro Edgar Prado Michael Matz 2:01.36 2005 Giacomo Mike Smith John Shirreffs 2:02.75 2004 Smarty Jones Stewart Elliott John Servis 2:04.06 2003 Funny Cide José Santos Barclay Tagg 2:01.19 2002 War Emblem Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert 2:01.13 2001 Monarchos Jorge Chavez John T. Ward, Jr. 1:59.97 2000 Fusaichi Pegasus Kent Desormeaux Neil D. Drysdale 2:01 1999 Charismatic Chris Antley D. Wayne Lukas 2:03.29 1998 Real Quiet Kent Desormeaux Bob Baffert 2:02 1/5 1997 Silver Charm Gary Stevens Bob Baffert 2:02 2/5 1996 Grindstone Jerry Bailey D. Wayne Lukas 2:01 1995 Thunder Gulch Gary Stevens D. Wayne Lukas 2:01 1/5 1994 Go for Gin Chris McCarron Nick Zito 2:03 3/5 1993 Sea Hero Jerry Bailey MacKenzie “Mack” Miller 2:02 1992 Lil E. Tee Pat Day Lynn Whiting 2:03 1991 Strike the Gold Chris Antley Nick Zito 2:03 1990 Unbridled Craig Perret Carl Nafzger 2:02 1989 Sunday Silence Patrick Valenzuela Charles Edward Whittingham 2:05 1988 Winning Colors Gary Stevens D. Wayne Lukas 2:02 1/5 1987 Alysheba Chris McCarron Charles “Jack” Van Berg 2:03 1986 Ferdinand William Shoemaker Charles Edward Whittingham 2:02 4/5 1985 Spend a Buck Angel Cordero, Jr. Cam Gambolati 2:00 1/5 1984 Swale Laffit Pincay, Jr. Woodford C. Stephens 2:02 2/5 1983 Sunny’s Halo Eddie Delahoussaye David C. Cross, Jr. 2:02 1/5 1982 Gato Del Sol Eddie Delahoussaye Edwin J. Gregson 2:02 2/5 1981 Pleasant Colony Jorge Velasquez John P. Campo 2:02 1980 Genuine Risk Jacinto Vasquez LeRoy Jolley 2:02 1979 Spectacular Bid Ronnie Franklin Grover Delp 2:02 2/5 1978 Affirmed Steve Cauthen Lazaro Barrera 2:01 1/5 1977 Seattle Slew Jean Cruguet Wm. H. Turner, Jr. 2:02 1/5 1976 Bold Forbes Angel Cordero, Jr. Lazaro Barrera 2:01 3/5 1975 Foolish Pleasure Jacinto Vasquez LeRoy Jolley 2:02 1974 Cannonade Angel Cordero, Jr. Woodford C. Stephens 2:04 1973 Secretariat Ron Turcotte Lucien Laurin 1:59 2/5 1972 Riva Ridge Ron Turcotte Lucien Laurin 2:01 4/5 1971 Canonero II Gustavo Avila Juan Arias 2:03 1/5 1970 Dust Commander Mike Manganello Don Combs 2:03 2/5 1969 Majestic Prince William Hartack John Longden 2:01 4/5 1968 Forward Pass Ismael Valenzuela Henry Forrest 2:02 1/5 1967 Proud Clarion Robert Ussery Loyd Gentry, Jr. 2:00 3/5 1966 Kauai King Don Brumfield Henry Forrest 2:02 1965 Lucky Debonair William Shoemaker Frank Catrone 2:01 1/5 1964 Northern Dancer William Hartack Horatio Luro 2:00 1963 Chateaugay Braulio Baeza James P. Conway 2:01 4/5 1962 Decidedly William Hartack Horatio Luro 2:00 2/5 1961 Carry Back John Sellers Jack Price 2:04 1960 Venetian Way William Hartack Victor J. Sovinski 2:02 2/5 1959 Tomy Lee William Shoemaker Frank E. Childs 2:02 1/5 1958 Tim Tam Ismael Valenzuela H. A. Jones 2:05 1957 Iron Liege William Hartack H. A. Jones 2:01 1/5 1956 Needles David Erb Hugh Fontaine 2:03 2/5 1955 Swaps William Shoemaker M. A. Tenney 2:01 4/5 1954 Determine Raymond York William Molter 2:03 1953 Dark Star Henry Moreno Eddie Hayward 2:02 1952 Hill Gail Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones 2:01 3/5 1951 Count Turf Conn McCreary Sol Rutchick 2:02 3/5 1950 Middleground William Boland Max Hirsch 2:01 3/5 1949 Ponder Steve Brooks Ben A. Jones 2:04 1/5 1948 Citation Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones 2:05 2/5 1947 Jet Pilot Eric Guerin Tom Smith 2:06 4/5 1946 Assault Warren Mehrtens Max Hirsch 2:06 3/5 1945 Hoop Jr. Eddie Arcaro Ivan H. Parke 2:07 1944 Pensive Conn McCreary Ben A. Jones 2:04 1/5 1943 Count Fleet John Longden G. D. Cameron 2:04 1942 Shut Out Wayne D. Wright John Milton Gaver, Sr. 2:04 2/5 1941 Whirlaway Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones 2:01 2/5 1940 Gallahadion Carroll Bierman Roy Waldron 2:05 1939 Johnstown James Stout Jame Fitzsimmons 2:03 2/5 1938 Lawrin Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones 2:04 4/5 1937 War Admiral Charle Kurtsinger George Conway 2:03 1/5 1936 Bold Venture Ira Hanford Max Hirsch 2:03 3/5 1935 Omaha William Saunders Jame Fitzsimmons 2:05 1934 Cavalcade Mack Garner Robert A. Smith 2:04 1933 Brokers Tip Don Meade Herbert John Thompson 2:06 4/5 1932 Burgoo King Basil James Herbert John Thompson 2:05 1/5 1931 Twenty Grand Charle Kurtsinger James Rowe, Jr. 2:01 4/5 1930 Gallant Fox Earl Sande Jame Fitzsimmons 2:07 3/5 1929 Clyde Van Dusen Linus McAtee Clyde Van Dusen 2:10 4/5 1928 Reigh Count Charle Lang Bert Michell 2:10 2/5 1927 Whiskery Linus McAtee Fred Hopkins 2:06 1926 Bubbling Over Albert Johnson Herbert John Thompson 2:03 4/5 1925 Flying Ebony Earl Sande William Duke 2:07 3/5 1924 Black Gold John D. Mooney Hanly Webb 2:05 1/5 1923 Zev Earl Sande D. J. Leary 2:05 2/5 1922 Morvich Albert Johnson Fred Burlew 2:04 3/5 1921 Behave Yourself Charles Thompson Herbert John Thompson 2:04 1/5 1920 Paul Jones Ted Rice William Garth 2:09 1919 Sir Barton John Loftus H. Guy Bedwell 2:09 4/5 1918 Exterminator William Knapp Henry McDaniel 2:10 4/5 1917 Omar Khayyam Charles Borel C. T. Patterson 2:04 3/5 1916 George Smith John Loftus Hollie Hughes 2:04 1915 Regret Joe Notter James Rowe, Sr. 2:05 2/5 1914 Old Rosebud John McCabe Frank D. Weir 2:03 2/5 1913 Donerail Roscoe Goose Thomas P. Hayes 2:04 4/5 1912 Worth Carroll Hugh Shilling Frank M. Taylor 2:09 2/5 1911 Meridian George Archibald Albert Ewing 2:05 1910 Donau Robert Herbert George Ham 2:06 2/5 1909 Wintergreen Vincent Powers Charles Mack 2:08 1/5 1908 Stone Street Arthur Pickens J. W. Hall 2:15 1/5 1907 Pink Star Andy Minder W. H. Fizer 2:12 3/5 1906 Sir Huon Roscoe Troxler Pete Coyne 2:08 4/5 1905 Agile Jack Martin Robert Tucker 2:10 3/4 1904 Elwood Frank Prior Charle E. Durnell 2:08 1/2 1903 Judge Himes Harold Booker John P. Mayberry 2:09 1902 Alan-a-Dale Jimmy Winkfield Thomas Clay McDowell 2:08 3/4 1901 His Eminence Jimmy Winkfield Frank B. Van Meter 2:07 3/4 1900 Lieut. Gibson Jimmy Boland Charles Hughes 2:06 1/2 1899 Manuel Fred Taral Robert Walden 2:12 1898 Plaudit Willie Simms John E. Madden 2:09 1897 Typhoon II Buttons Garner J. C. Cahn 2:12 1/2 1896 Ben Brush Willie Simms Hardy Campbell, Jr. 2:07 3/4 1895 Halma Soup Perkins Byron McClelland 2:37 1/2 1894 Chant Frank Goodale H. Eugene Leigh 2:41 1893 Lookout Eddie Kunze William McDaniel 2:39 1/4 1892 Azra Alonzo Clayton John H. Morris 2:41 1/2 1891 Kingman Isaac Murphy Dud Allen 2:52 1/4 1890 Riley Isaac Murphy Edward Corrigan 2:45 1889 Spokane Thomas Kiley John Rodegap 2:34 1/2 1888 Macbeth II George Covington John Campbell 2:38 1/4 1887 Montrose Isaac Lewis John McGinty 2:39 1/4 1886 Ben Ali Paul Duffy Jim Murphy 2:36 1/2 1885 Joe Cotton Erkine Henderson Abe Perry 2:37 1/4 1884 Buchanan Isaac Murphy William Bird 2:40 1/4 1883 Leonatus William Donohue Raleigh Colston 2:43 1882 Apollo Babe Hurd Green B. Morris 2:40 1/4 1881 Hindoo James McLaughlin James G. Rowe, Sr. 2:40 1880 Fonso George Garret Lewis Tice Hutsell 2:37 1/2 1879 Lord Murphy Charlie Shauer George Rice 2:37 1878 Day Star Jimmy Carter Lee Paul 2:37 1/4 1877 Baden-Baden William Walker Edward D. Brown 2:38 1876 Vagrant Bobby Swim James Williams 2:38 1/4 1875 Aristides Oliver Lewis Ansel Williamson

Which jockeys have won the most Kentucky Derbys?

Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack have both won 5 times, sharing the record for most Kentucky Derby wins.

What number has never won the Kentucky Derby?

The No. 17 post is the only gate number that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.

RELATED: 2025 Kentucky Derby updated odds - Post positions, analysis and predictions

Can you wear jeans to the Kentucky Derby?

According to the Kentucky Derby guidelines, guests are encouraged to wear elegant attire with “pastel tones, jewel accents, and bold silhouettes”. Click here for the official 2025 Kentucky Derby style guide.

How much do tickets cost for the Kentucky Derby?

Click here to see the latest prices and packages offered.

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 3

Saturday, May 3 Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY TV: USA Network, NBC

USA Network, NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What time is the Kentucky Derby on Saturday?

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Who won last year’s Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby in an exciting three-horse photo finish at Churchill Downs.

Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish Mystik Dan defeats Sierra Leone and Forever Young at the wire for one of the closest finishes in Kentucky Derby history.

Click here for the latest news and updates on the 2025 Kentucky Derby.