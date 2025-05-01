When is the Kentucky Derby 2025: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date

The 2025 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 3, at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC, starting at 2:30 PM. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Saturday marks the 151st running of “The Run for the Roses”, and it will be nothing short of exciting. 89-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas looks to earn his first Kentucky Derby win in 26 years, and his fifth overall, with American Promise. He became the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race when Seize the Grey captured last year’s Preakness.

Bob Baffert returns to the Kentucky Derby for the first time since serving a 3-year suspension from Churchill Downs. The 72-year-old Hall of Fame trainer looks to earn a record seventh Derby win with Citizen Bull. He initially had two entrants in Saturday’s race, but Rodriguez has been scratched due to a foot bruise. Both horses are owned by SF Racing, Starlight Racing, and Madaket Stables — a trio that calls itself “The Avengers.”

The 2025 Kentucky Derby morning-line favorite is Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy, who is making just his second Kentucky Derby appearance. His 2024 entrant, Endlessly, finished ninth.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 Kentucky Derby, including additional information on how to live stream the event, entries, and more.

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 3

Saturday, May 3 Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY Time: Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET TV: USA Network, NBC

USA Network, NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: 2025 Kentucky Derby updated odds: Post positions, analysis and predictions

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Spectators have gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the “Run for the Roses” dating back to 1875.

The initial idea for Churchill Downs sparked in 1872, when Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England. When Clark made his way back to the states, he sought to create a track similar to England’s that Kentucky racers could call home.

A few years later, that desire came to fruition, as “Churchill Downs” was born. The track’s first official race day came on May 17, 1875, with three major stakes races – the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Clark Handicap.

Who won last year’s Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby in an exciting three-horse photo finish at Churchill Downs.

Which horses have the best shot to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Which horses have best shot to win Kentucky Derby? With the Kentucky Derby less than a month away, Journalism, Sovereignty and Tappan Street are a few of the early favorites to win the race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

How many horses can qualify for the Kentucky Derby?

Only 20 horses earn a spot in the starting gate. Click here for the most updated list of entries.

RELATED: Streaking Journalism is 3-1 morning-line favorite for 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

What makes a horse eligible for the Kentucky Derby?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.

Horses that finish in the top five earn points. The horses with the most total points on the American road earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby, and invites will be extended to the top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?