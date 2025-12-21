No. 5 LSU women rout UT-Arlington 110-45 to improve to 13-0

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: IUPU - Ft. Wayne at Notre Dame
Corey Hadnot II scores 29 as Purdue Fort Wayne stuns Notre Dame 72-69
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks
49ers vs. Colts MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Memphis
Tyler Nickel hits 8 3-pointers, leads unbeaten No. 13 Vanderbilt to blowout of Wake Forest 98-67

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriotua_251221.jpg
Latest on futures of Tua and Burrow
nbc_fnia_panthersbuccs_251221.jpg
Young steps up vs. TB, BUF avoids upset vs. CLE
nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: IUPU - Ft. Wayne at Notre Dame
Corey Hadnot II scores 29 as Purdue Fort Wayne stuns Notre Dame 72-69
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks
49ers vs. Colts MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Memphis
Tyler Nickel hits 8 3-pointers, leads unbeaten No. 13 Vanderbilt to blowout of Wake Forest 98-67

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriotua_251221.jpg
Latest on futures of Tua and Burrow
nbc_fnia_panthersbuccs_251221.jpg
Young steps up vs. TB, BUF avoids upset vs. CLE
nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 5 LSU women rout UT-Arlington 110-45 to improve to 13-0

  
Published December 21, 2025 06:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. — Freshman Grace Knox had season highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 5 LSU routed UT-Arlington 110-45 on Sunday to improve to 13-0.

The Tigers are 32-0 in December in coach Kim Mulkey’s five seasons They used swarming defense and relentless rebounding to dismantle the Mavericks (6-6).

MiLaysha Fulwiley added 23 points, Amiya Joyner had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson also scored 14 points and Jada Richard had 10.

Kendal Robinson and Kira Reynolds led UT-Arlington with seven points apiece.

LSU scored 42 points off 34 UT-Arlington turnovers and had 33 second-chance points.

Next game

UT-Arlington: At Tarleton State on Dec, 29,

LSU: Hosts Alabama State on Dec. 28.