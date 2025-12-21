No. 5 LSU women rout UT-Arlington 110-45 to improve to 13-0

BATON ROUGE, La. — Freshman Grace Knox had season highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 5 LSU routed UT-Arlington 110-45 on Sunday to improve to 13-0.

The Tigers are 32-0 in December in coach Kim Mulkey’s five seasons They used swarming defense and relentless rebounding to dismantle the Mavericks (6-6).

MiLaysha Fulwiley added 23 points, Amiya Joyner had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson also scored 14 points and Jada Richard had 10.

Kendal Robinson and Kira Reynolds led UT-Arlington with seven points apiece.

LSU scored 42 points off 34 UT-Arlington turnovers and had 33 second-chance points.

Next game

UT-Arlington: At Tarleton State on Dec, 29,

LSU: Hosts Alabama State on Dec. 28.