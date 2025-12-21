Corey Hadnot II scores 29 as Purdue Fort Wayne stuns Notre Dame 72-69

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Corey Hadnot II scored 29 points and Purdue Fort Wayne held off Notre Dame 72-69 on Sunday.

Hadnot made 10 of 16 shots with four 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws for the Mastodons (8-6), who entered the game 0-6 on the road and 0-7 all-time versus the Fighting Irish (9-4).

Mikale Stevenson scored 18 for Purdue Fort Wayne. DeAndre Craig added 14 points and Maximus Nelson scored 11.

Jalen Haralson totaled 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists to pace the Fighting Irish (9-4). Braeden Shrewsberry had 13 points and Logan Imes scored 12 off the bench.

Shrewsberry hit a 3-pointer to get Notre Dame within a point with four seconds left, but Nelson made two free throws and Haralson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to seal it.

Hadnot had 17 of Purdue Fort Wayne’s 27 first-half points to help the Mastodons take a three-point lead into intermission. Hadnot made 7 of 10 shots on three 3-pointers, while his teammates made 4 of 21 overall and missed 11 of 12 from distance. No one scored more than six for the Irish, who trailed the final 17:25 of the half.

Imes had a layup and a go-ahead 3-pointer as Notre Dame moved in front 31-30 just 85 seconds into the second half. It was a one-possession game until Stevenson hit a jumper to put the Mastodons up 46-41 with 12 minutes remaining. PFW never trailed again.

Up next

Notre Dame: At Stanford in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Dec. 30.

Purdue Fort Wayne: At Milwaukee in Horizon League play on Dec. 29.