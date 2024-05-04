Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby in photo finish

The 150th Kentucky Derby has delivered a stunner: Mystik Dan (18-1) won the Run for the Roses in a photo finish at Churchill Downs, narrowly edging out Sierra Leone by a nostril to win.

Mystik Dan, who won from the third post, paid out $39.22 to win, $16.32 to place (top two) and $10.00 to show (top three).

The thrilling win is the first Kentucky Derby victory in the career of trainer Ken McPeek and the first for jockey Brian Hernandez Jr.

The McPeek-Hernandez pair also won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday with Thorpedo Anna. McPeek is just the fourth trainer ever, and the first since 1952, to win the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby in the same year.

“Brian just did an amazing job. I mean, just a brilliant, brilliant, brilliant jockey in-ride,” McPeek said while still waiting for an official ruling on the finish from Churchill Downs. “Brian’s amazing. Probably one of the most underrated riders in racing. But not anymore.”

“This is unbelievable,” Hernandez said, still mounted atop Mystik Dan. “That was the longest few minutes I’ve ever felt in my life, waiting for them to hang that number up ... It’s hard to put into words.”

Mystik Dan is owned by Lance Gasaway and the 4G Racing team of Brent Gasaway (Lance’s cousin) and Brent’s wife Sharilyn. He’s also owned by Daniel Hamby III and his brother, Scott Hamby of Valley View Farm.

Saturday is the one-year anniversary of Lance Gasaway’s father’s passing. “It’s for him,” Gasaway said. “He’s smiling down on us.”

This year’s Kentucky Derby was billed as relatively unpredictable, compared to years past, and Mystik Dan proved why: He had the seventh-best odds in the Derby field, well behind favorites such as Fierceness and Sierra Leone.

Despite entering as the heavy favorite at 3-1, Fierceness finished 15th. But the greatest heartbreak came for the team of Sierra Leone, who entered with 9/2 odds and came up impossibly short.

“It’s a tough one,” trainer Chad Brown said. “But it’s professional sports. And when you’re at this level, you’re gonna win some and lose some, and often times, it’s a game of inches.”

Sierra Leone paid out $6.54 to place and $4.64 to show. Forever Young paid out $5.58 to show.

An $2 exacta with the correct 1-2 paid out $258.56. A $1 trifecta with the correct 1-2-3 paid out $1,113.84. And a $1 superfecta with the exact 1-2-3-4 returned a whopping $8,254.00.

Next up for Mystik Dan, should he compete — Lance Gasaway said it’ll be a discussion — is the 149th Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. on NBC and Peacock.

Full Race Results for 2024 Kentucky Derby

1. Mystik Dan

2. Sierra Leone

3. Forever Young

4. Catching Freedom

5. T O Password

6. Resilience

7. Stronghold

8. Honor Marie

9. Endlessly

10. Dornoch

11. Track Phantom

12. West Saratoga

13. Domestic Product

14. Epic Ride

15. Fierceness

16. Society Man

17. Just Steel

18. Grand Mo the First

19. Catalytic

20. Just a Touch

SCR. Encino

SCR. Mugatu

