How to watch 2026 Pegasus World Cup: Schedule, post time, location, entries list

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup takes place this Saturday, January 24 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, marking the first major horse racing event of the year. Live coverage will be available on both NBC and Peacock at 4:30 PM ET. See below for everything you need to know about the 2026 Pegasus World Cup and additional information on how to watch the event.

What is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is an annual, invite-only three-race series for horses aged 4 years old. The event started as a single dirt race in 2017 but now features two additional turf races —a $500k Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3) and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1).

The headliner—the $3 million race—runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt. The winner of the dirt race will gain automatic entry into the $7 million 2026 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.

How to watch 2026 Pegasus World Cup:

When: Saturday, January 24

Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Where is the 2026 Pegasus World Cup being held?

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup will take place in Hallandale Beach, Florida at Gulfstream Park.

2026 Pegasus World Cup entries list:

2025 defending champion and 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner White Abarrio is among the entries for Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup Invitational. Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., White Abarrio has had a shaky lead up to the race, finishing 4th in the last three races. The morning line favorite, Disco Time, is 5-0 for his career, but will be racing in Gulfstream Park and in a Grade 1 stakes for the first time at the Pegasus World Cup.

Meanwhile, on the turf, Program Trading trained by Chad Brown is the morning-line favorite for Saturday’s race but he will face stiff competition from Cugino who has won two of his last three races.

Who is performing at the 2026 Pegasus World Cup?

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup will feature performances by American producer-DJ duo Two Friends, DJ Ruckus, and fashion-music star Rae Sada.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

