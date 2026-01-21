Patriots vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the AFC Championship Game

Ironically, the Broncos were the only NFL team this season that did not have their backup quarterback attempt a pass during the regular season. Sunday in the AFC Championship, snaps will only be taken by a backup quarterback for Denver when they face New England. With Bo Nix (ankle) sidelined for the rest of the Broncos’ postseason run, Jarrett Stidham steps under center. Drafted by the Patriots in 2019, the veteran backup has started four games and appeared in 21 (regular and postseason combined)...but has not thrown a pass outside of the preseason since 2023. No question Sunday at Mile High will be the biggest moment of his career.

The stakes are just as high for New England starting quarterback Drake Maye who has all of two playoff starts under his belt. The difference between the two quarterbacks, however, goes well beyond those two, postseason starts. Maye is among the favorites to earn NFL MVP honors this season following a regular season of elite play. With Nix sidelined for Denver, anything short of an appearance in the Super Bowl will now be deemed a failure for Maye and the Patriots.

The primary area of concern for the Broncos is obvious. For the Pats, it may be Drake Maye’s sudden penchant for turnovers. After tossing just eight interceptions during the 17-game regular season, the sophomore signal-caller has tossed two in two playoff games. He has also lost three fumbles. While Denver managed a mere 14 regular season takeaways, Maye will need to better protect the ball if the Pats are to reach another Super Bowl. Against the Bills this past weekend, the Broncos intercepted Josh Allen twice and recovered three fumbles.

These teams have met in the playoffs five times with the Broncos taking four of the five. In the 1986 postseason, Denver won in the Divisional Round, 22-17. The Patriots blasted the Broncos 45-10 in the 2011 playoffs in New England. The final three meetings were all in Denver during the Tom Brady-era. Brady and co. lost to Jake Plummer in the Divisional Round in the 2005 postseason and Peyton Manning bested Brady in AFC Championship games in the 2013 and the 2015 playoffs.

The Last Time the Patriots Reached the Super Bowl…

Super Bowl 53 in 2019 — New England 13, L.A. Rams 3

The Last Time the Broncos Reached the Super Bowl…

Super Bowl 50 in 2016 — Denver 24, Carolina 10

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.

Game Details and How to Watch: Patriots at Broncos live Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 3PM EST

3PM EST Site: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds: Patriots at Broncos

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New England Patriots (-258), Denver Broncos (+210)

New England Patriots (-258), Denver Broncos (+210) Spread: Patriots -5.5

Patriots -5.5 Total: 42.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -4.5 with the Game Total set at 41.5.

Patriots Playoff History

All-Time Playoffs: 39-22

Wild Card Round: 5-6

Divisional Round: 17-6

AFC Championship: 11-4

Super Bowl: 6-5

Pre-1966: 0-1

Broncos Playoff History

All-Time Playoffs: 24-20

Wild Card Round: 2-7

Divisional Round: 11-6

AFC Championship: 8-2

Super Bowl: 3-5

Quarterback Matchup: Patriots at Broncos

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 1/18 vs. Houston – 16-27, 179yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 5 times, 4 carries for 10yds rushing

Postseason: 2GP, 33-56, 447yds, 4TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 10 times, 14 carries for 76yds rushing

Broncos Starting QB: Jarrett Stidham

Last Game: 10/26 vs. Dallas – 0-0, 0yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Was not Sacked, 1 carry for -1 yds rushing

Postseason: 1/4/2019 vs. Tennessee - 0-0, 0yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 0 carries

Patriots at Broncos: Team Stats and Betting Trends

New England is 13-5-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 12 of the Patriots’ 19 games this season (12-7)

Denver is 8-9-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Broncos’ 18 games this season (8-10)

The Patriots hold the record for most AFC Championship appearances (16) and wins (11)

The Patriots selected Jarrett Stidham (Auburn) in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft

(Auburn) in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft Stidham started 2 games in 2022 for the Raiders who at the time were coached by current New England OC Josh McDaniels

Stidham is 1-3 in four career NFL starts (2 for the Raiders, 2 for the Broncos in 2023) - completing 117 of 197 passes as a pro for 1,422 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions

Denver led all NFL teams during the regular season with 68 sacks.

New England generated 35 sacks during the regular season

During the regular season opposing teams generated an average of 96.2 rushing yards per game against Denver — the 4th-fewest in the NFL.

The Broncos have allowed 6 running plays to go for 20+ yards this season

The Patriots were a perfect 8-0 on the road during the regular season

Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots? Devin McCourty explains why Jarrett Stidham has a great opportunity to prove himself in the AFC Championship against the Patriots, discussing why he likes the former New England quarterback.

Patriots Player Injuries

CB Carlton Davis III (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Mack Hollins (abdomen) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Sunday’s game

(abdomen) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Sunday’s game DT Joshua Farmer (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Sunday’s game RB Terrell Jennings (concussion) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Sunday’s game

Broncos Player Injuries

QB Bo Nix (ankle) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game WR Troy Franklin (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Pat Bryant (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game C Alex Forsyth (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB J.K. Dobbins (foot) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Patriots and the Broncos

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Patriots -4.5.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Patriots -4.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 42.5.

