Bob Baffert Kentucky Derby 2025: Derby wins, suspension, Triple Crowns, training history

This Saturday, May 3, marks the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby, and while Journalism, who enters the event on a four-race win streak, is expected to be the favorite, many eyes will be on Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who, in his first Kentucky Derby since serving a 3-year suspension from the prestigious event, looks to make history with a record seventh Derby win. See below for answers to frequently asked questions about Bob Baffert and the 2025 Kentucky Derby, including what he was suspended for, how many horses he has entered in this year’s Derby, and much more.

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC, starting at 2:30 PM. You can also live stream the entire event on Peacock.

What to expect when betting the 2025 Kentucky Derby: favorites and closers to watch Previewing how the 2025 Kentucky Derby race will unfold, and what it means for betting on the race.

What was Bob Baffert suspended for?

In 2021, at the 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby, Baffert’s horse, Medina Spirit, crossed the finish line first but was later disqualified after the colt failed a post-race drug test. Baffert appealed the disqualification (later withdrawing the appeal in January 2024) and unsuccessfully sued the track to try to overturn the suspension. In the summer of 2023, Churchill extended its ban through 2024, stating Baffert “continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit.”

How long was Bob Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs?

Bob Baffert was suspended from Churchill Downs for 3 years. His suspension began in 2021 and was lifted in July 2024 after Baffert accepted accountability for Medina Spirit’s positive drug test. While this Saturday marks his first Kentucky Derby appearance in three years, it won’t be his first race at Churchill Downs—he returned to the historic track with a victory in November.

RELATED: Trainer Bob Baffert wins 1st race back at Churchill Downs after the end of his 3-year suspension

How many Kentucky Derby wins does Bob Baffert have?

Baffert has six Kentucky Derby wins. A win at Churchill Downs this Saturday would give him the most all-time victories by a trainer.

Who holds the record for most Kentucky Derby wins?

Baffert is currently tied with Ben Jones for the all-time Derby record as a trainer. Jones earned his six victories between 1938-1952.

How many horses has Bob Baffert entered in the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Baffert initially had two entrants in Saturday’s race, but Rodriguez has been scratched due to a foot bruise.

Citizen Bull is coming off a surprising fourth-place finish in the G1 Santa Anita Derby on April 5 — a race won by Journalism. Prior to that, he was considered a top Kentucky Derby contender after winning the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and being named champion 2-year-old male.

How many Triple Crown winners has Bob Baffert trained?

With 17 Triple Crown race wins, Baffert holds the record for most Triple Crown victories by a trainer. He has won the Triple Crown twice with American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 3

Saturday, May 3 Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY Time: Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET TV: USA Network, NBC

USA Network, NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Kentucky Derby tickets 2025: Price, how to get and more

Who won last year’s Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby in an exciting three-horse photo finish at Churchill Downs.

RELATED: 2025 Kentucky Derby updated odds - Post positions, analysis and predictions

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?