Kentucky Derby tickets 2025: Price, how to get, average cost, best time to buy, turf club

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world. Every first Saturday of May, people flock to Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

From standing room only to luxurious dining packages, the Kentucky Derby has an experience for everyone. Below is the information you need to plan your trip to see the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports in person.

How much is a ticket to the Kentucky Derby?

General admission tickets for Saturday, May 3 start at $220 as of April 29, 2025. Click here to see all of the prices and packages offered.

In 2024, the average ticket price for the Kentucky Derby was reported to be $1,254.43, according to The Courier-Journal.

How to get tickets to the Kentucky Derby?

You can purchase tickets for the Kentucky Derby on the Kentucky Derby Ticket Exchange hosted by Ticketmaster.

What is the best time to buy Kentucky Derby tickets?

The best time to buy Kentucky Derby tickets is during the pre-sale period or at the beginning of the general sale directly from Churchill Downs. The presale lottery signup usually happens in November of the previous year, with the general sale occurring in late November and early December.

Resale tickets are available on reputable ticket resale sites until the event, but prices will fluctuate depending on demand.

Kentucky Derby Turf Club and VIP tickets:

The Turf Club at Churchill Downs provides unparalleled comfort and exclusive opportunities to its members for buying Kentucky Derby tickets.

Even if you are not part of the Turf Club, premium ticket options are available to the public for the Kentucky Derby that include usually members-only areas of Churchill Downs, like the Turf Club Balcony and Lounge.

To purchase select Luxury or Premium seating now or for the 151st Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, interested parties can fill out a form with the Kentucky Derby to speak to a Premium Concierge, email the Premium team at myderby@kyderby.com, or call 502-636-4447.

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

Date: Saturday, May 3

Saturday, May 3 Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky TV Network: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

Which horses have best shot to win Kentucky Derby? With the Kentucky Derby less than a month away, Journalism, Sovereignty and Tappan Street are a few of the early favorites to win the race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

