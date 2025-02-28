2025 Kentucky Derby schedule: Prep races, date, time, location, standings and top contenders

The Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby features a series of prep races offering qualifying points for “The Run for the Roses”, which will take place in just a few months, on Saturday, May 3. The top five finishers in each race earn points, and the 20 horses with the most points will secure a starting spot in the Kentucky Derby. See below for answers to all of your questions about the “fastest two minutes in sports” — including key dates, qualification details, standings, and how you can keep up with all the horse racing action on Peacock.

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The 151st annual Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3, at historic Churchill Downs.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Mystik Dan, with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard, walk the post parade prior to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images

How many horses can qualify for the Kentucky Derby?

Only 20 horses earn a spot in the starting gate.

What makes a horse eligible for the Kentucky Derby?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.

Horses that finish in the top five earn points. The horses with the most total points on the American road earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby, and invites will be extended to the top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads.

2025 Kentucky Derby Leaderboard Standings:

As the excitement for the “Run for the Roses” rises, so does the competition. Click here to see the current 2025 Kentucky Derby standings.

2025 Kentucky Derby Prep Races Full Schedule:

Click here to find the full schedule of races on the road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby. You can catch the following events on Peacock:



2025 1/ST Racing Tour - Saturday, March 1 at 5 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock

- Saturday, March 1 at 5 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock 2025 Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks - Saturday, March 22 at 6 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock

- Saturday, March 22 at 6 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock 2025 Florida Derby and Arkansas Derby - Saturday, March 29 at 6 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock

- Saturday, March 29 at 6 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock 2025 Santa Anita Derby - Saturday, April 5 at 7 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 3

Saturday, May 3 Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY Time: Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET TV: USA Network, NBC

USA Network, NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Who won last year’s Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan was crowned the winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby, in a thrilling three-horse photo finish at Churchill Downs.

Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish Mystik Dan defeats Sierra Leone and Forever Young at the wire for one of the closest finishes in Kentucky Derby history.

Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes Odds:

Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell examine the entries in the Fountain of Youth and San Felipe Stakes, picking which horses may pay off in these key races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

