 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Waiver Wire: Pick up Toumani Camara
Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Kate Douglass, Summer McIntosh, more Olympic champs enter Tyr Pro Swim Series Westmont
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Busts: Are Gerrit Cole’s best days behind him?

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_judkins_250228.jpg
OSU’s Judkins has ‘tunnel vision’ focus for games
nbc_dps_woody_250228.jpg
Harrelson played basketball with Sandler in Maui
nbc_nfl_kylemonangaiintv_250228.jpg
Monangai: Consistency is not a challenge for me

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Waiver Wire: Pick up Toumani Camara
Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Kate Douglass, Summer McIntosh, more Olympic champs enter Tyr Pro Swim Series Westmont
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Busts: Are Gerrit Cole’s best days behind him?

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_judkins_250228.jpg
OSU’s Judkins has ‘tunnel vision’ focus for games
nbc_dps_woody_250228.jpg
Harrelson played basketball with Sandler in Maui
nbc_nfl_kylemonangaiintv_250228.jpg
Monangai: Consistency is not a challenge for me

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Kentucky Derby schedule: Prep races, date, time, location, standings and top contenders

  
Published February 28, 2025 12:22 PM
Citizen Bull dominates Robert B. Lewis Stakes
February 1, 2025 04:46 PM
Bob Baffert's three-year-old colt Citizen Bull dominates the field to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, earning 20 Kentucky Derby points.

The Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby features a series of prep races offering qualifying points for “The Run for the Roses”, which will take place in just a few months, on Saturday, May 3. The top five finishers in each race earn points, and the 20 horses with the most points will secure a starting spot in the Kentucky Derby. See below for answers to all of your questions about the “fastest two minutes in sports” — including key dates, qualification details, standings, and how you can keep up with all the horse racing action on Peacock.

RELATED: 2025 Kentucky Derby Futures: Fast Rising Prospects

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The 151st annual Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3, at historic Churchill Downs.

150th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Mystik Dan, with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard, walk the post parade prior to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How many horses can qualify for the Kentucky Derby?

Only 20 horses earn a spot in the starting gate.

What makes a horse eligible for the Kentucky Derby?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.

Horses that finish in the top five earn points. The horses with the most total points on the American road earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby, and invites will be extended to the top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads.

2025 Kentucky Derby Leaderboard Standings:

As the excitement for the “Run for the Roses” rises, so does the competition. Click here to see the current 2025 Kentucky Derby standings.

2025 Kentucky Derby Prep Races Full Schedule:

Click here to find the full schedule of races on the road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby. You can catch the following events on Peacock:

  • 2025 1/ST Racing Tour - Saturday, March 1 at 5 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock
  • 2025 Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks - Saturday, March 22 at 6 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock
  • 2025 Florida Derby and Arkansas Derby - Saturday, March 29 at 6 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock
  • 2025 Santa Anita Derby - Saturday, April 5 at 7 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

  • When: Saturday, May 3
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network, NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Who won last year’s Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan was crowned the winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby, in a thrilling three-horse photo finish at Churchill Downs.
Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish
Mystik Dan defeats Sierra Leone and Forever Young at the wire for one of the closest finishes in Kentucky Derby history.

Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes Odds:
Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell examine the entries in the Fountain of Youth and San Felipe Stakes, picking which horses may pay off in these key races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.