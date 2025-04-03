How to watch the 2025 Santa Anita Derby: TV, live stream info for Saturday’s race

The 2025 Santa Anita Derby takes place this Saturday, April 5, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. Live coverage begins at 7 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock. Since only five horses are entered in the race, only 75 percent of the 200 possible Kentucky Derby points are set to be awarded on a 75 / 37.50 / 18.75 / 11.25 / 7.5 scale. If a horse scratches and only four run, then points will be awarded on a 50 / 25 / 12.5 / 7.5 scale. Click here

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has two horses entered in Saturday’s race: Citizen Bull, the reigning 2-year-old Champion, and Barnes. Citizen Bull has secured a spot in the Kentucky Derby field with 60 points, but Barnes will need to finish in the top two to qualify.

Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy, looks to secure another win at Santa Anita. The $825k auction purchase is considered the Kentucky Derby favorite after defeating Barnes in the G2 San Felipe last month.

The 2025 Kentucky Derby takes place on May 3. See below to find out how to watch the 2025 Santa Anita Derby, as well as additional information on how you can stream all of the exciting horse racing events on Peacock.

How to watch the 2025 Santa Anita Derby:

When: Saturday, April 5

Saturday, April 5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Peacock

Where is the 2025 Santa Anita Derby?

The 2025 Santa Anita Derby will take place Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. Click here for the most up-to-date list of entries.

Who won the 2024 Santa Anita Derby?

Stronghold won last year’s race, finishing in 1:49.98. Watch the recap of last year’s victory below:

Stronghold prevails to win 2024 Santa Anita Derby:

Stronghold and Imagination pull away in the final furlong but it's Stronghold who is able to hold off Imagination to win the 2024 Santa Anita Derby.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

When: Saturday, May 3

Saturday, May 3 Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY Time: Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET TV: USA Network, NBC

USA Network, NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

