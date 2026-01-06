How to watch No. 3 Iowa State vs. Baylor: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

Iowa State will put its unbeaten record and No. 3 ranking on the line in a Big 12 road game Wednesday against Baylor on Peacock.

The Cyclones (1-0 Big 12, 14-0 overall) have tied a school record for best start with victories over St. John’s, Creighton and Purdue. Iowa State rolled past West Virginia 80-59 in their conference opener Friday.

Baylor (0-1 Big 12, 10-3 overall) has overhauled its roster with 10 transfers after making the NCAA tournament for the 12th consecutive year last season. The Bears fell Saturday in their Big 12 opener, a 69-63 road loss to TCU.

This will be the 51st matchup between the schools, and the all-time series is even at 25-25. The Cyclones won 74-55 in the most recent meeting on Jan. 4, 2025.

More information below on No. 3 Iowa State and Baylor and how to watch the game.

No. 3 Iowa State:

The Cyclones lead the conference in field goal shooting (53.1 percent, 41.9 percent on 3-pointers) and scoring margin (27.1 points per game, which also is third in the nation). Iowa State also allows only 62.6 points per game, which is third in the Big 12 and ninth nationally, but also is drawing just 16.1 fouls per game (which ranks 302nd in the country) and making only 68.4 percent of free throws.

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic is the team’s offensive catalyst at 18.5 points per game, scoring 26 points while making 8 of 10 3-pointers against West Virginia. Blake Buchanan (14 points), Tamin Lipsey (12) and Joshua Jefferson (10) also were in double figures.

In his fifth season, head coach T.J. Otzelberger is seeking to lead the Cyclones to their third consecutive year with at least 20 victories.

Baylor:

The Bears thrive on a fast-paced offense that ranks in the top 15 nationally with 93.1 points per game. Baylor has topped 100 points four times (including the past three games) while leading the Big 12 with 17.7 points per game in transition. Depth is a weakness as the bench contributes only 19.5 ppg.

Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr (21 points per game) leads five starters who average in double figures with Tounde Yessoufou, Michael Rataj, Isaac Williams IV and Dan Skillings Jr.

In his 23rd season, head coach Scott Drew has no returning starters for the first time as he seeks his eighth consecutive year with at least 20 victories.

How to watch No. 3 Iowa State vs. Baylor:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7

Wednesday, Jan. 7 Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

