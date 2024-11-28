 Skip navigation
Trainer Bob Baffert wins 1st race back at Churchill Downs after the end of his 3-year suspension

  
Published November 28, 2024 10:50 AM
Bob Baffert returned to Churchill Downs for the first time in 3 1/2 years on Wednesday, saddling the winner in the seventh race at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen shook hands with the Hall of Fame trainer he once battled in court. In 2021, Baffert began serving what was ultimately a three-year ban by CDI. It ended in July, with Baffert taking responsibility for a failed drug test by one of his horses.

Baffert watched as Barnes won his career debut by a head over a horse trained by fellow Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas. The $3.2 million colt is named for Baffert’s longtime assistant, Jimmy Barnes.

Baffert has won the Kentucky Derby a record-tying six times. His horse, Medina Spirit, crossed the finish line first in 2021 but was later disqualified for failing a post-race drug test, which prevented Baffert from earning a seventh victory.

The DQ led to multiple lawsuits filed by Baffert. Medina Spirit’s failed test as well as other drug violations led the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to fine Baffert and suspend him for 90 days, a ban that was honored at other tracks nationwide.

But all that was put aside on Wednesday.

Barnes could be a contender for Baffert in next year’s Kentucky Derby.