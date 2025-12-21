49ers vs. Colts MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two teams headed in opposite directions meet Monday in Indianapolis when the Colts (8-6) losers of four straight take the field fighting for their playoff lives against the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) who have won four in a row.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners now control their fate in their pursuit of the NFC West crown and the top overall seed in the NFC. The scary part for the rest of the NFC is San Francisco is just now getting healthy having overcome a variety of injuries to key personnel on both sides of the ball.

The Colts, on the other hand, started the season 8-2 and were competing for the best record in the AFC, but now are in a full scramble as they sit outside a playoff spot. Phillip Rivers is now under center for his second start since returning from retirement. Last week was his first game in 1800 days. He completed 18-27 passes for 120 yds with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Christian McCaffrey: MVP Candidate

Christian McCaffrey has been the All-Pro running back San Francisco had to have if they were to survive the plethora of injuries that have plagues them this season. has avoided the injury bug. His season quietly borders on historic:



1,742 scrimmage yards this season (922 rushing / 820 receiving)

Seeking his 2nd career season (2019 with CAR) with 1,000+ rushing yards & 1,000+ receiving yards (1999 Marshall Faulk & 1985 Roger Craig are the only other players to achieve this feat)

With 58 scrimmage yards, McCaffrey would become the 5th player in NFL history with 1,800+ scrimmage yards in five seasons, joining Hall-of-Famers Walter Payton (7), LaDainian Tomlinson (5), Marshall Faulk (5) and Emmitt Smith (5)



Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the 49ers and the Colts.

Game Details and How to watch the 49ers vs. Colts live Monday

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: 49ers at Colts

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-270), Indianapolis Colts (+220)

Spread: 49ers -5.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened at 49ers -5.5 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Quarterback Matchup: San Francisco at Indianapolis

49ers Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Tennessee - 23-30, 295yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 44yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 129-190, 1442yds, 12TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 6 times, 23 carries for 87yds rushing

Colts Starting QB: Phillip Rivers

Last Game: 12/14 at Seattle - 18-27, 120yds, 1 TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for -5yds rushing

Season: 1GP, 18-27, 120yds, 1 TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for -5yds rushing

49ers at Colts: Team Stats and Betting Trends

Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL with 18 scrimmage TD this season

leads the NFL with 18 scrimmage TD this season With 2 TD, Taylor would become the 6th player in NFL history to have multiple

seasons with 20+ TD, joining LaDainian Tomlinson , Shaun Alexander , Marshall

Faulk , Priest Holmes and Emmitt Smith

seasons with 20+ TD, joining , , , and The 49ers are 8-5-1 ATS this season

The Colts are 7-5-2 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed 8 times in the 49ers’ 14 games (8-5-1)

The OVER has cashed 7 times in the Colts’ 14 games (7-7)



49ers Player Injuries

WR Ricky Pearsall (ankle) has been declared OUT of Monday Night’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT of Monday Night’s game LB Nick Martin (concussion) has been placed on the IR and has thus been declared OUT of Monday Night’s game

(concussion) has been placed on the IR and has thus been declared OUT of Monday Night’s game CB Renardo Green (neck) has been declared OUT of Monday Night’s game

Colts Player Injuries

QB Anthony Richardson (orbital) is eligible to be activated off the IR

(orbital) is eligible to be activated off the IR WR Anthony Gould (foot) has been declared OUT of Monday Night’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT of Monday Night’s game LT Bernhard Raimann (elbow) has been declared OUT of Monday Night’s game

(elbow) has been declared OUT of Monday Night’s game CB Sauce Gardner (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday Night’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Monday Night’s game S Daniel Scott (knee) is eligible to be activated off the IR

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the 49ers and the Colts

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers -5.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 45.5.

